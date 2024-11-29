South Africa: Brazilian Drug Mule Arrested At or Tambo International Airport

A 44-year-old female Brazilian drug mule has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

The drug trafficker was arrested after landing from Sao Paulo on Thursday.

She was intercepted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) intelligence and found with cocaine wrapped around her upper body.

She faces a charge of drug trafficking and will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

This is the second drug trafficker to be arrested with cocaine wrapped around their torso this week.

On Sunday, another Brazilian male drug trafficker was arrested and found in possession of cocaine worth R1.8 million.

"OR Tambo International Airport police continue to sniff out drug traffickers as they land, sending out a strong message that SA is not a playground for drug peddlers," SAPS said in a statement.