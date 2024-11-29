South Africa: Brazilian Drug Mule Arrested At or Tambo International Airport

29 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 44-year-old female Brazilian drug mule has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

The drug trafficker was arrested after landing from Sao Paulo on Thursday.

She was intercepted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) intelligence and found with cocaine wrapped around her upper body.

She faces a charge of drug trafficking and will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

This is the second drug trafficker to be arrested with cocaine wrapped around their torso this week.

On Sunday, another Brazilian male drug trafficker was arrested and found in possession of cocaine worth R1.8 million.

"OR Tambo International Airport police continue to sniff out drug traffickers as they land, sending out a strong message that SA is not a playground for drug peddlers," SAPS said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.