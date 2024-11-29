South Africa: Take Advantage of the African Trade Initiatives - President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South African companies to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade initiatives.

The President said this while delivering his annual address to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, in Cape Town, on Thursday.

On Sunday, the 1st of December, South Africa will officially take over the Presidency of the G20 group of countries.

Together, these countries account for 75 percent of the world's trade and 85 percent of global GDP.

"As the African Continental Free Trade Area gains momentum, our companies need to expand their presence in the huge continental market that is being formed.

"We will use our Presidency to bring the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South more firmly onto the agenda of the G20," the President said.

Through the G20 Presidency, South Africa will focus on the theme of "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability".

"We will call on the members of the G20 to stand in solidarity with those people who are facing hardship, poverty and conflict.

"We will work to tackle inequality through fair and consistent trade rules, improved debt relief mechanisms, and increased funding for climate actions and development," the President said.

The President emphasised that South Africa will aim to strengthen the commitment of all countries to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

"The G20 Presidency is also an opportunity to present to the world the great opportunities and experiences that South Africa has to offer," he said.

National Dialogue

Arising from the elections in May, President Ramaphosa said the Government of National Unity has been working with other formations in society towards the convening of a National Dialogue.

The National Dialogue will encourage the participation of all South Africans, as individuals and in their various formations.

The National Dialogue will need to address the persistence of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

It will further seek to forge a new social compact on the action required by all members of society to achieve the vision of the National Development Plan.

In closing, the President recalled the words of the country's founding President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela at the 'Make Poverty History' campaign in 2005.

He said: "Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings."

"There are moments when the depth of poverty in our country may lead us to despair. Poverty, unemployment and inequality are so pervasive and so persistent that we sometimes fear we may never overcome them. And yet, we overcame apartheid. We overcame slavery and colonialism.

"Through our collective actions, we will be able to end poverty in our country. Together, we will be able to achieve a more just, more equal society in which all South Africans share in the country's wealth. A society in which no one is left behind," the President said.