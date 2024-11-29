Zimbabwe: World Aids Day Theme and Logo Unveiled in Manicaland

Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Advocate Misheck Mugadza has launched the theme and logo for the 2024 -2025 World Aids Day.

The theme: "Take the Rights Path - my health, my rights, our responsibility" and logo was unveiled in Rusape, Manicaland Province ahead of the World Aids Day Commemorations this Sunday.

Minister Mugadza said the logo seeks to give an identity to the theme and serves as a guide to the country's aspirations and interventions towards ending Aids by 2030.

"Ending Aids requires that we reach and engage everyone who is living with and at the risk of getting infected with HIV. That probably speaks about all of us here today," he said.

"The theme highlights the importance of human rights in ending Aids, promoting inclusion, and eradicating stigma.

"It calls on policymakers and citizens to address the inequalities that hinder progress in ending Aids."

He said the theme aims to protect the rights of everyone living with and at risk of acquiring HIV.

Minister Mugadza added that the theme slogan "My Health, my rights - our responsibility" makes it the duty of every individual to access health services and everyone's responsibility to ensure that there is an enabling environment for people to access health services.

National Aids Council provincial manager, Mr Artwel Shiridzinomwa said partners and institutions are free to conduct their own commemoration under the same theme.

"As a country, we work with the international theme and process through consultation with local communities in Makoni to suit our local situation."

The World AIDS Day campaign and commemorations in the country are held under the leadership and coordination of the National Aids Council.

The World AIDS Commemoration has four specific objectives, which are mainly to raise and strengthen HIV and AIDS awareness, call for action and commitment to HIV and Aids relational response, take stock of progress made in relational response to HIV and Aids, remember the people who have passed on due to HIV and Aids.

On Saturday, there will be a candle lighting ahead of the commemorations on Sunday at John Cowie School in Rusape.