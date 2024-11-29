Ethiopia Remarkably Mitigating Prevalence of HIV/Aids - Ministry of Health

Portrait of Thembisa Mbhobho, one of the activists featured on the Khayelitsha Mural. In the lead up to World Aids Day 2015, a group of HIV positive people from Khayelitsha in Cape Town, one of the largest townships in South Africa and where over one in five adults live with HIV came together to urge young people to stand strong against the virus. Despite enormous challenges, these people are living active, creative lives, proving that HIV is in no way an automatic death sentence. They want to broadcast this positive message far and wide, to encourage others to get tested and get treatment in order to live fulfilling, healthy lives. Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) worked in collaboration with local artists, musicians, activists and young people living positively to help co-ordinate the painting of two giant murals on the side of OR Tambo Hall, the largest, most well-known building in Khayelitsha (previously hosting the local World Aids Day venue), and highly visible from the N1 highway out of Cape Town. It was a co-operative project for and with the Khayelitsha people affected by HIV.

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has been remarkably mitigating the prevalence of HIV/AIDS through time in a concerted efforts of both local and international pertinent bodies, Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Deguma revealed.

Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Health Institute jointly organized media briefing today on the commemoration of this year's World AIDS Day.

On the occasion, Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Deguma said the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Ethiopia has remarkably declined.

Commending all pertinent bodies for their respective contribution in the effort to curb the predicaments of this health problem, he stressed the need to intensify concerted efforts in order to achieve the goal set to make the disease not a problem by the 2030.

World AIDS Day, observed every year on the first of December, stands as a global initiative uniting people worldwide to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the epidemic.

The Day serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by HIV/AIDS and underscores the need for sustained collective action.

Ethiopian Public Health Institute Director-General Dr. Mesay Hailu on his part said HIV/AIDS is one the health problems that the Institute has given attention to mitigating it particularly through research.

According to him, over 800 health institutions continuously are conducting surveys on the prevalence of the various and analysis is made that will leveraged as an input to design strategy towards tackling the disease.

Ethiopia will commemorate this year's World AIDS Day under the theme "Take the Rights Path: My Health, My right!"