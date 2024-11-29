Nigeria: Professor Badejo, Kemi Badenoch, Abike Dabiri - Much Ado About Nothing , By Juliannah Vincent-Yakubu

Let Kemi be! Let Abike be! Why can't we celebrate both without sowing seeds of discord?

This entire debate is much ado about nothing. Instead of exhausting ourselves with questions of identity and imagined slights, why not reflect on how we, as a nation, can create an environment that nurtures excellence? Let us move past tanfeani and embrace progress, wherever and in whomever it emerges.

Reading an article by Professor Babafemi Badejo titled "Tanfaeni And Kemi Badenoch" made one wonder if he is an intellectual or a rabble-rouser. While many have commented on the Kemi Badenoch issue, an intervention by a perceived intellectual should at least be intelligent. Have you read Professor Akinterinwa's piece in his back page column in ThisDay on the same topic? Intelligent, with depth of research and unbiased analysis. In contrast, Professor Badejo's approach raises more questions than answers.

Professor Badejo's belated entrance into a matter that has already been extensively debated, with pros and cons, smirks of mischief. And it's much ado about nothing.

Badenoch's rise to prominence as the first black woman to lead a major UK political party has indeed been a source of pride for many in the Nigerian diaspora, especially those who share her Nigerian heritage. So what is wrong with Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as Chairman of NiDCOM, wishing her well, as she has done with others? This is not the first time Abike has celebrated Nigerians abroad, she did the same during the last UK parliamentary elections when about six British-Nigerians won seats in Parliament.

If Kemi feels berating Nigeria, while campaigning to win an election suits her, well I guess the end justifies the means for her. But unlike Professor Badejo's thoughts, only Nigerians can solve Nigeria's problems. His article seems out of touch with the current realities surrounding issues of identity and cultural pride, while gloating over a small issue, instead of addressing the larger and more significant conversations about Nigerian identity and pride.

Professor Badejo seems to place undue emphasis on a relatively minor issue of which he is the real "tanfeani." Not Abike. Not Kemi. What does Professor Badejo really want to achieve?

Kemi has achieved a feat by being the first black woman to be elected leader of the Conservative Party in the British Parliament. We are proud of her. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, an Amazon and brilliant woman of integrity, has also accomplished numerous feats, including many firsts, with several iconic national and international awards to her name. We are equally proud of her.

So if blogs make a mountain out of a molehill of a simple question asked during a 20 minute interview, "Have you congratulated Kemi?" and Abike responded that not yet, because attempts to reach her in the past have not succeeded, what is the big deal about that? This is not surprising given Kemi's denigrating remarks about Nigeria.

Professor Badejo also callously looked down on Chidinma's success as the runner up at Miss Universe (not even considering all the emotional trauma she went through to get to where she is). Haba, Prof! Whether it's a beauty contest or a political contest, victory is victory.

In conclusion, the focus on Kemi's actions regarding her response to Abike's message feels misplaced. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission should, and will, continue to celebrate the rise of people like Kemi who break boundaries, while also acknowledging the broader issues of identity and the complexities that come with it. Professor Badejo's piece misses the mark in offering a balanced perspective.

Professor Badejo, in his uninspiring critique, ends with, "Let Kemi be." My response to him? Prof., let these two incredible women be. Let Kemi be! Let Abike be! Why can't we celebrate both without sowing seeds of discord?

Rather than focusing on minor issues, perhaps we should focus on how figures like Kemi Badenoch can serve as bridges between our complex identities and the larger global stage. In the UK alone, Michael Eboda, founder of The Powerlist, which celebrates the best of Nigerians in the UK, compiled a list of outstanding Nigerians. Similarly, NiDCOM's 600 at 60 has documented the achievements of outstanding Nigerians worldwide.

We should be celebrating the best of ourselves, as Abike, through NiDCOM, has been doing. She has consistently encouraged Nigerians at home to collaborate with Nigerians in the diaspora, for those who want to. No compulsion.

Juliannah Vincent-Yakubu is an Information Officer at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).