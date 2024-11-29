Uganda: A British Man Was Paid to Plant Guns On Besigye - Byanyima

Ms Winnie Byanyima vows to expose a British operative she says was paid to plant guns on Besigye in Nairobi and that the guns were only placed at the spot after Besigye had been dragged away.

The wife of detained Opposition stalwart Kiiza Besigye has revealed that her husband's abduction from Kenya involved a British operative who was allegedly paid for the act.

Last week, Besigye and his associate Obed Lutale were picked from Nairobi under dubious circumstances and subsequently charged in a military court in Kampala with illegal possession of ammunition and endangering the security of the defence forces.

On Thursday, Ms Byanyima took to X (formerly Twitter) to assert Dr Besigye's innocence, stating that the firearms he is accused of possessing in Nairobi were planted on him by a British man whose identity she did not disclose.

"Unknown to Dr Besigye, The British man was a paid operative who tried to plant guns on him. He facilitated the abduction and then left the room leaving behind his pistols. He was not 'arrested'!" Ms Byanyima stated.

She also refuted claims that Dr Besigye travelled to Kenya with the intention of meeting potential foreign donors for his political endeavors.

Some allegations suggest that Dr Besigye went to Kenya specifically to seek funding for his political organization, the People's Front for Freedom (PFF).

Ms Byanyima rejected the allegations, asserting, "Dr Besigye always fundraises for political mobilisation work by his party. Parties are democratic institutions and have local support and foreign relationships."

Facts from Dr. @Winnie_Byanyima about Dr. Besigye's matter. Besides the book Launch of @MarthaKarua, Dr KB had another arrangement with his British friend. The British friend wanted to introduce to him a group of other colleagues who wanted to invest in African politics... pic.twitter.com/64tPnvzqqx -- Nathan Nuwagira (@NathanNuwagira2) November 28, 2024

Dr Besigye and Lutale are currently facing charges in the General Court Martial in Kampala, presided over by Brig Freeman Mugabe.

The prosecution claims that on November 16, 2024, the pair was discovered in illegal possession of eight rounds of pistol ammunition at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi.

The charges include security-related offenses under Section 128(1)(f) of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Act, Cap 330, as well as unlawful possession of ammunition in violation of Section 4(1) & (2) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320.

However, Byanyima insists that Besigye is innocent and is being unjustly targeted by the government to hinder his political endeavors.

"Every time the govt has framed Dr Besigye, the courts have upheld his innocence. These latest false criminal allegations against Dr Besigye will be exposed and dismissed in a civilian court,"

Byanyima added, "Trying Dr Besigye, an unarmed civilian, in a military court will be a travesty of justice!"