Kenya: Govt Vows Closure of Liquor Stores Within Protected School Zones

29 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has announced a campaign to shut down liquor stores operating within 300 meters of learning institutions for violating the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC), Mwaura stated that the government has taken steps to address the proliferation of alcohol outlets near basic educational institutions.

He emphasized that the presence of liquor stores near schools poses a significant threat to the well-being of learners, undermining efforts to create a safe and conducive learning environment.

"These outlets not only jeopardize the safety of learners but also expose children to the risk of alcohol consumption, which could derail their academic progress," Mwaura stated.

He defended the crackdown as legally grounded in the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act and the Constitution.

Mwaura cited Section 12 of the Act, which mandates that alcohol-selling outlets maintain a minimum distance of 300 meters from nursery, primary, and secondary schools, as well as other institutions serving minors under the age of 18.

Additionally, he referred to Article 53 of the Constitution, which guarantees every child the right to free and compulsory basic education.

Mwaura explained that the proximity of bars and similar establishments compromises this right by exposing learners to alcohol, thereby affecting their education and the government's efforts to ensure a safe learning environment.

The government, in collaboration with other agencies, has identified 2,257 alcohol-selling outlets operating within 300 meters of learning institutions, he noted.

"In partnership with other government agencies, the State Department for Basic Education has launched a campaign to safeguard the health and well-being of children and youth," Mwaura noted.

"As part of this initiative, 2,257 alcohol-selling outlets located near learning institutions have been identified and will be closed immediately," he affirmed.

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.