Africa: This Tea Won't Detox Your Lungs 'While You Enjoy Your Smokes' - Ignore Social Media Posts Claiming Otherwise

This tea won't detox your lungs 'while you enjoy your smokes' - ignore social media posts claiming otherwise

"We get it--smoking is part of your vibe. But your lungs? They still deserve some TLC. Our Lungs Detox Tea works while you enjoy your smokes, helping clear things up and keep your lungs feeling lighter," reads part of a Facebook post dated 22 November 2024.

The post promotes a "lungs and anti-smoke detox tea". It claims that the tea can rebuild your lungs, even after years of smoking.

It adds that the tea works while you do "what you love", so there is no need to quit smoking.

The post has been viewed over 156,000 times.

The lungs are two organs in the chest that control breathing. They make oxygen available to the body and eliminate other gases, such as carbon dioxide.

If you stop exposing your lungs to pollutants, they will start to self-clean and heal. Lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking and a healthy diet can help detox your lungs.

But can this product be trusted? We checked.

'No detox tea can cleanse the lungs'

We clicked on the link attached to the post, which led to a website with more information about the product. We clicked on the "order now" button and were directed to a form asking for our full name, email address, phone number, and address. Be careful of posts and websites that ask for your personal information, as it may be used for identity theft or to commit fraud.

The website also had positive testimonials, purportedly from people who claimed to have benefited from the tea. But without scientific proof that the product works, these testimonials are not reliable.

"Lung detox exists...it is required when one has put a lot of chemicals in their system. One may be asked to fast to detoxify the body," said Gregory Erhabor, a consultant pulmonologist at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria.

"If you are going to do anything that will give you a healthy lung, it should give you a healthy body altogether, not just specific to the lungs. As far as I know today, no detox tea can cleanse the lungs."

For more tips on spotting and debunking health misinformation, read our handy guide to evaluating health claims, quacks and cures.