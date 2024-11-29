Ethiopia's National Dialogue Journey Paving the Way for Sustainable Solutions to Longstanding Conflicts

As things stand, Ethiopia has embarked on the consultation process for gathering agenda items in various districts of the country with flying colors. Since the establishment of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC), a wide spectrum of positive moves have been taking place in every corner of the country.

On the heels of the commitment and hard work of the federal government of Ethiopia, ENDC has been moving forward in the right direction. In the face of some challenges, the commission time and again has passed through different phases and ranges of approaches.

As national dialogue ensures the smooth progress of restoring peace and tranquility in every corner of the country, every Tom, Dick, and Harry should do everything they can to bring about the desired goal. If all and sundry join hands and form an alliance, the whole thing will return to the right track at the earliest possible juncture.

It becomes obvious that since its establishment, the commission has registered a considerable amount of fruitful undertakings that can take the country to new perspectives and new heights at the earliest possible juncture.

The commission has, at various points, brought pertinent bodies into light with the nitty-gritty of its undertakings. It is anticipated that the national dialogue will, over time, bring about sustainable solutions to enduring challenges.

It goes without saying national dialogue get involved in tackling the foundations of encounters, disagreements, misconceptions, and other things of a similar kind.

It is true that National dialogue plays a paramount role in resolving logjams of quandaries surfacing among the various Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples of Ethiopia. Since the dawn of time, whenever friction takes place among Ethiopians, they get to the bottom of their divergences making use of their unique conflict resolution mechanisms without the meddling of third parties.

Despite anything that may happen, the Commission has been moving heaven and earth to bring about peace utilizing most of their own valuable methods without the meddling of third parties through round table discussions.

It is evident that conducting national dialogue becomes involved in paving the way for peace, stability, prosperity, and other things of a similar kind. Up to this point in time, various nations conducted national dialogue employing multifarious procedures with the objective of laying the first stone for peace in every crack of the country and beyond.

Besides the fact that national dialogue is a magic bullet, it sets the stage for building common ground and accommodating countless variations of polarized views.

It should be underscored that following backlogs of troubles surfacing in some parts of the country, Ethiopia has been passing through many tosses and turns. To resolve the issue, the federal government has been getting itself involved in various fruitful activities.

In a similar way, the Commission has been getting itself involved in a diverse range of fruitful undertakings that can simmer down accumulated skirmishes down the road. It seems obvious that most of the conflicts that spark in various parts of the country have been as a result of socio-economic problems.

The Chief Commissioner of Ethiopia's National Dialogue Commission, Prof. Mesfin Araya, announced that the consultation process for gathering of agenda items has been completed in 615 districts, according to information obtained from ENA.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission presented its three-month performance report to the House of Peoples Representatives during its 5th regular session recently, highlighting the completion of agenda gathering consultations in 615 districts across nine regional states and two city administrations.

The report, delivered by Chief Commissioner Professor Mesfin Araya, detailed significant activities achieved during the past three months, including the comprehensive collection of discussion agendas in preparation for the upcoming National Dialogue Conference.

Agenda collection was completed across 615 districts, and the selection of representatives to participate in the national dialogue conference is underway.

The Chief Commissioner said that in Tigray, consultations with regional leaders and academic institutions have begun to initiate the dialogue process.

Agenda gathering from federal political parties, federal institutions including religious institutions and the diaspora as well as areas where agenda gathering consultation has not yet been held, will be the next focus, according to Professor Mesfin.

Members of Parliament praised the commission's progress in conducting the dialogue process in a participatory and inclusive manner.

The federal government has certainly been accomplishing delightful and massive success stories in economic, political, and social matters. Countless bogus conspiracies orchestrated by some groups have led the country in an unwanted direction.

Ethiopia's adversaries who hate to death the peaceful coexistence of the various Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples of the country have been disseminating the seeds of hatred utilizing a diverse range of social media platforms that do not reflect the existing reality on the ground.

Though Ethiopia has been pulling out all the stops to make peace happen, worrywarts have been going to the ends of the earth to tarnish its encouraging maneuvers and favorable actions.

In the present climate, following the positive achievements of ENDC, the wider international community has been speaking highly of the federal government. In more specific terms, various bodies have been standing by the side of the government.

Since the beginning of time, Ethiopians have been living with love, harmony, respect, and other related aspects. Some groups have been working at all hours of the day and night to break down the social fabric of the general public.

It is widely acknowledged that Ethiopia over several decades has been coming across a diverse range of must-solve divisive rivalries streamlined by uncompromising views and controversial standpoints.

As one would expect, national dialogue is extraordinarily influential in obstructing and fixing skirmishes of more than one kind. Apart from getting back the whole thing on the right track, it will make peace happen in the length and breadth of the country.

There is no one blueprint for the success or failure of all national dialogues as every conflict context and demand are unique and dynamic. However, there are two central categories of factors that significantly affect the success or failure of the national dialogue; namely the political context factors and the design or process factors.

First, the political context in which a national dialogue takes place can affect the likelihood of success or failure. For example, political will significantly matters. The greater the level of political will and elite agreement on the way forward, the greater the likelihood of successful outcomes and implementation, according to an article.

It went on to say, added to this the links associated with other transitional processes also impact the outcome. National dialogue needs to be embedded in larger change processes in order to promote real structural change. If disconnected from other political processes, such as constitution-making. It is likely to be counter-productive. Also, there should be common ground among parties.

It is worth recalling that Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has started collecting agenda in Wolita Soddo, South Ethiopia State.

Officially launching the consultation phase, ENDC Commissioner Yonas Adaye (PhD), recently mentioned that despite its long-cherished culture and values, the nation is facing challenge in settling ideological differences peacefully.

Thus, National Dialogue consultation phase is being held to identify the major differences so as to reach to national consensus, he stressed.

The commission has so far undertaken agenda gathering consultation and participant identification in seven states and two city administrations. He noted that the agenda gathering consultation in South Ethiopia is expected to last for six consecutive days while selecting participants that would take part in the main National Dialogue council.

Political parties, religious institutions, CSOs, public figures, influencers, representatives of the community that assigned from 96 districts of 12 zones are expected to take part in the agenda gathering consultation phase in the state.

As the upcoming national dialogue is an important milestone in the country's history, each and every one should combine efforts for the implementation of the objectives.

In fact, for the fulfillment of the targets and for the actualization of the goals, the print and electronic media outlets of the country should bend over backward to unite efforts. In doing so, they can grease the wheels of the national dialogue which is going to take place in the country just around the corner.

In the same manner, if people from all walks of life stand together and work hand in glove with the commission, turning dreams into reality will not be difficult to achieve.

