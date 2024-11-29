Ethiopia: Unreserved Commitment to Achieving Dream

Jitu Ewnetu, a fifth-year Software Engineering student at Addis Ababa University, was born in a small town called Mendida, in the West Showa Zone of Oromia State.

However, at an early age, when she was only two, she came to Jimma Town following her parent's move for work. It was there that she followed and completed her primary and secondary education.

Jitu is a bright student. This coupled with the encouragement of her parents; she was always successful in her learning and stood first in her studies, being an award winner. Even her university entrance grade was the highest second in the school.

As she told the Addis Zemen Amharic daily newspaper at the time that the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs organized the "International Day of the Girl" under the theme "Investing in Girls is building a better tomorrow for a country," and Jitu came to share her university experiences for juniors.

While talking about how she joined the software engineering field, Jitu said "I had a great passion for science and technology." "I have always had a great love for science and technology. My passion for this field has only grown as I've gotten older. I became curious about technology when I first heard the word 'astronomy,"' she added.

According to her, Jitu's interest in technology grew up by chance. "My father had an IBM computer. Even though I didn't have any know-how about computers, I used to touch them eagerly and unconsciously. When I became older, I started touching television and phones. "

"When you are a woman, society tries to limit your interests. Some people will tell you boldly that you can't do it. More voices said "This is not your taste; however, this made me more eager to join this sector. Why they are telling me you cannot do this? I was asking myself. Then, with curiosity I started trying the "impossible ones"," she explained.

This challenge was testing her at the time she scored the highest grade at the university entrance exam. However, she never kneeled down for the encouragement. People that she approached were attempting to impose their interests on her, either directly or indirectly, and to follow their way thinking that their own needs would be for her.

When she asserted her ambition for the future, many around her were suspicious and had reservations thinking that it was beyond her capacity and a dream that cannot fulfilled no matter what. That was a thing that upset her a lot. "Everyone should follow his heart" she advised.

The other challenge for Jitu was they were telling her that there was no woman who has achieved success in this sector before who can be a role model; she remembers that they used to tell her that she would not succeed because they did not succeed.

Of all the challenges, because the engineering course more years compared to the other fields, they were advising her to quit her studies, get married, and give birth as the time did not wait for her but passed so swiftly.

Until she joined the university, she did not incline and decided to dream of becoming a software engineer; but a desire to become an engineer. Her inclination is her love for computers. When she reached high school, she only had basic computer knowledge; and she joined the university merely with that basic knowledge.

"I learned more about software when I took the first course in the engineering department. I was able to learn about software well there. Even taking my own limited knowhow about it, some people were discouraging me saying coding is more challenging for me. But the reality on the ground was not like that; after joining the field, everything can be learned from the beginning. I learned everything related to software and coding," she said.

According to her, anyone who is interested to learn and has a passion can learn it within a certain period of time. Such discouragement can kill anyone's interest, motivation and future hope.

While talking about the advantage and disadvantage of technology, Jitu said technology, depending on individual users' can be beneficial or harming. However, for her it is a remedy. It helps her to grasp new knowledge and skills.

"When I was a student, I had my way of reading. I didn't read a lot at once. If I get bored reading or writing; I watch physics, chemistry, and mathematics lessons on YouTube. I will practice exam questions that were prepared in earlier years. This, aside from banishing my boredom, it would build my capacity"

Jitu's life at the university was not easy, rather it was very demanding and even more difficult than she expected it. It is believed that when a student enters the university, he is separated from his family and learns a new way of life It cannot be denied that this test is tough on women. "While I was at home, whenever something has happened, I would run to my mother and talk about the situation. However, in campus, I live with students coming from different areas. There are matters that my brothers and sisters tolerate them. Here, because the situations are not the same, I have to assimilate myself with others' behaviors and trend."

According to her, when some overcome the challenges they face and build themselves up, they cross over to a new phase of thinking and life; it is true that when others leave their homes, even their humanity is damaged and they end up in trouble.

Remembering that such things were a challenge in her first three or four years at university; she recalls this kind of reality is common at the university. But she advises young students to be focused, wise committed to their studies.

"Young girls should not let anyone abort their dreams and stop them from their way. Anyone intentionally or unintentionally may try to instill thier idea, thinking it will be helpful. However, the most important thing is that believing in their capability and allowing girls to decide by their own thereby become role models for their successors," Jitu emphasized.