Ethiopia: Reform Ameliorates Democratic Institutions' Effectiveness

Ethiopia's ruling party has registered significant improvements in the number and performance of civil society organizations (CSOs) and democratic institutions over the past five years, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) disclosed.

In his statement released with respect to the fifth year anniversary of Prosperity Party (PP), the Prime Minister and PP President Abiy announced that the number of CSOs has grown from 1,900 to 3,300 since the party took power

The statement noted that the pre-reform government implemented restrictive laws toward CSOs, which hindered their development. In response, the current administration introduced legal reforms that allow the CSOs to operate independently without government interference.

As partners in democratizing public services, CSOs and democratic institutions have been empowered, leading to prominent improvements in their performances, premier said in the release.

"Democratic institutions are fundamentally expected to be free, independent, and trusted. Before the reforms, these pillars were compromised. The revised laws and regulations have enhanced their independence and freedom, empowering them to act without government interference," the statement read.

The media landscape has also witnessed substantial growth and transformation, in which, the number of mainstream media outlets has doubled, rising from 122 to 272 in the past five years, according to the party.

"The reforms have paved the way for media actors and owners to provide their services to the public without interference. Legal reforms in media regulation have significantly changed the system, empowering media outlets to self-regulate. Since the reforms, approximately 123 new media outlets have begun operations," PM Abiy added.

The number of television channels has increased from 25 to 78, while radio stations have grown from 52 to 73. Language diversity in media has also expanded, reaching around 60 languages, the release indicated.

Religious institutions have also similarly benefited from these changes, he said in the statement, highlighting that several religious institutions, which previously faced government interference, are now operating freely and independently.