Ethiopia: Continued Resolve to Effectuate Pretoria Peace Deal

The nature of global conflicts is evolving, which necessitates the development of new strategies and frameworks for conflict management, resolution, and post-conflict reconstruction.

This shift impacts not only Africa but also the broader international community. Unlike past wars where armies clashed on conventional battlefields, modern conflicts often involve asymmetric warfare, which cannot be addressed with traditional military tactics.

In recent years, alongside ongoing internal conflicts within states, the world has experienced a notable increase in violent extremism and terrorism. These developments highlight the complexity of contemporary conflict scenarios and the urgent need for innovative approaches that consider the unique characteristics of modern warfare and the ideological motivations driving these new forms of violence.

In this regard, peace building is essential for creating an environment conducive to development. At the same time, it has been shown that sustainable and fair development is crucial for achieving lasting peace in a nation. Both peace and development are interdependent; fostering one can significantly enhance the prospects for the other, leading to a stable society.

"African solutions for African problems" has lately been the boast of the continent since it found its voice and some muscle to attempt to confront its problems. However, implicit in this slogan is the notion that some problems are African problems that must be left to Africans to solve. Whatever the reality of the situation, solutions must be generated on the continent.

In this sense, one notable example of successful conflict resolution in Africa is the Pretoria Agreement, reached two years ago to address the conflict in northern Ethiopia. The conflict, which erupted in November 2020, was primarily between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). It resulted in significant humanitarian crises, displacing millions and leading to widespread suffering.

During the time, the chairman of the African Union and other prominent leaders facilitated the Pretoria Agreement marked a crucial turning point in the peace process. The negotiations aimed to establish a comprehensive ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian access, and create a framework for political dialogue.

Since the Ethiopian government and TPLF signing of the Pretoria Agreement, there have been notable developments, including the restoration of services in Tigray and the gradual resumption of routine in the region. However, challenges remain, particularly regarding the reintegration of Tigrayan forces and ensuring lasting peace.

According to the agreement, the TPLF armed forces are undertaking the significant task of surrendering their weapons to the government. This process is not merely a disarmament effort; it represents a crucial step toward fostering peace and stability in the region. By relinquishing their arms, the TPLF is signaling a commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue rather than violence, a vital move for building trust among all parties involved.

Recently, it is to be recalled that following the Pretoria Peace Agreement, former militants handed over their heavy and medium weapons to the National Defense Forces in the presence of observers from continental and international institutions a year ago.

President Getachew Reda of the Interim Regional Administration stated that the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate 75,000 former militants in the Tigray Region represent a significant milestone. The first phase of these initiatives started on Thursday, with former combatants being enrolled in rehabilitation training centers.

Getachew noted that the rehabilitation efforts, led by the National Rehabilitation Commission in collaboration with the Interim Administration, prioritize the peace and security of the Tigray Region. He stated that these initiatives extend beyond mere disarmament; they aim to foster lasting peace.

He highlighted the encouraging progress made on the ground in rehabilitating former combatants and pointed out that coordinated efforts have produced tangible results.

Interim administration officials are collaborating closely with the federal government to promote peace and security in the region. Getachew explained that rehabilitating former combatants is essential for achieving broader development and peace goals.

These efforts encompass access to livelihood programs, educational opportunities, and essential social services, all aimed at helping former combatants lead stable and productive civilian lives. By investing in their rehabilitation, the initiative seeks to promote peace and stability in the region, fostering an environment where former fighters can contribute positively to their communities.

Getachew further hailed the National Rehabilitation Commission for its proactive approach and urged it to continue working diligently with the United Nations and other partners to effectively lead this process.

The government is actively involved in establishing recovery centers and enhancing infrastructure, which are crucial steps toward meeting the humanitarian needs that have emerged from the ongoing conflict.

These rehabilitation efforts aim to support individuals and families affected by the disorder, particularly those who have been displaced. The rehabilitation will provide essential services, including medical care, psychological support, and vocational training, all designed to help communities heal and rebuild their lives.

The National Rehabilitation Commission data indicated that the government is dedicated to disarming and rehabilitating ex-militants across various regions. This edge includes providing necessary training and support to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Alongside the establishment of recovery centers, the government is prioritizing the restoration of critical infrastructure, such as roads, schools, and healthcare facilities. These improvements are vital for revitalizing the local economy and ensuring access to essential services that were disrupted during the conflict.

National Rehabilitation Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun highlighted that the centers in Mekelle, Edagahamus, and Adwa are set to accommodate 75,000 former combatants over the next four months.

The focus of these centers will be on disarmament, skills training, and promoting sustainable reintegration into society. This initiative reflects Ethiopia's commitment to achieving lasting peace and stability by transforming former combatants into productive members of the community and enhancing national cohesion, he said.

Over two years, the commission aims to reintegrate 371,971 ex-militants identified nationwide, ensuring their permanent settlement within their communities, he noted.

These combined actions illustrate a comprehensive strategy for peace building. The disarmament of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the government's recovery initiatives are closely linked efforts designed not only to cease hostilities but also to establish a foundation for sustainable development.

The agreement underscores the potential for African-led solutions to tackle conflicts within the continent. It emphasizes the significance of dialogue, compromise, and the involvement of regional organizations in promoting stability and peace in areas plagued by violence and unrest.

Consequently, the Pretoria Agreement serves as an inspiring model for conflict resolution in other troubled regions of Africa, such as Sudan and similar situations. By showcasing the effectiveness of collaborative approaches, it encourages a hopeful outlook for achieving lasting peace across the continent.