Ethiopia: Does Ethiopia Have a Potential for the Mice Industry?

Ethiopia is located in the northeastern part of Africa commonly called the Horn of Africa. The country is located just nearer to the equator. The document found by the Ethiopian Tourism Commission shows the country is characterized by stunning natural beauty and mountains. Out of over a thousand mountains that are 300 meters above sea level, 25 are above 4000 meters high and 60 are over 3000 meters high. This as geographers believe has huge potential for controlling the seasons and rainfall circulations. Since the number is highest in Africa, tourism has a greater impact on attracting visitors and scientists to the country. Getnet Yigzaw, Ethiopian Convention Bureau Head CEO, had an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald. He said that in Ethiopia there are over 1945 mountains. In addition to the geographical benefits, these natural resources are the most important assets of the nation. Though there is no mountain-based tourism in the country, this is a remarkable latent to be considered in the sector.

Ethiopia is also the richest country in water resources. There are longest and year-to-year flowing rivers in the region. Wabi Shebele, Genale, Awash, Omo, Tekeze, Mereb, Baro, and Angereb are among the dominant and longest rivers that render various services to the citizens. There are also seven natural lakes and one influential manmade reservoir that are below 1600 meters in the rift valley called Koka. These lakes and rivers are impressive stretches of fishing, boating, and birds watching beyond their vast potential for hydroelectric power.

The country is also gifted with unique plants species, birds, and animals. Getnet said that in Ethiopia there are over 6500 trees and plant species. Out of these 1845 are indigenous to Ethiopia. Again 760 are endemic species that are found only in Ethiopia. Thus, the country had a colossal potential in this area both for further scientific examination and for attracting tourism. He also added that some indigenous animals and birds had a giant potential for balancing the ecosystem, for preparing medicine, consumption and recreation purpose.

These species had a greater impact on the climate of the country. As sources evidenced Ethiopia's weather conditions are warm and pleasant in lowland areas and cool and embracing in the central highlands of the country. Though the region is characterized by the two dominant seasons, the four seasons are regularly taking place in the region. The weather conditions of the country are generally pleasant and conducive for human beings and people are usually heard admiring people's hospitality.

When we consider history, Ethiopia is the unique country that witnesses human beings transition from Homo sapiens to Homo erectus. This transformation is practiced in the land of Ethiopia for the first time according to anthropology. As sources showed, it was the transition of human beings from four legs to two legs, but at that period the human walking erect was with his shrine. That is why Ethiopia is the land of human origin.

Culturally speaking, Ethiopia is the land of over 80 different languages and identities that each of them is with its unique cultural orchestrations and implications. These people had their way of living, eating style, dressing, dancing, marriage ceremonies, mourning styles, and many more different social interactions. Since each culture had its unique performance which carries the Indigenous knowledge and backgrounds of the people themselves, it stays the most adorable and impressive potential for Ethiopians to be admired and slobbered by people that know its real background.

Ethiopia has contributed two important natural gifts to be registered as an international heritage. These are Semen Mountain in 1978 and Bale Mountains National Park in 2024. As Getnet said Ethiopia ranks first in Africa when it comes to contributing and sharing its heritage to the planet. He also said that Ethiopia had registered around 34 places like Gonder, Harrar, and the like in the international heritage list. The country has also registered 12 books including the book of Enoch. Thus, as he said Ethiopia is the first from Africa followed by Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt regarding its contribution and heritage. This means that Ethiopia is the leading African country that added its many heritages to the world's civilization.

Historically speaking, the country had a golden history in the continent. As sources showed, in 1960 the nations of the continent had decided to discuss and solve their own issues by themselves as one continent in the form of an organization called African Union. It was the Emperor of Ethiopia who took the initiative and played the leading role in its success. Since the non-colonized nation at that time was Ethiopia and its ruler was actively coordinating the case, the member countries had decided to base the headquarters of the meeting to be built in Addis Ababa. Thus, since 1963 May, the country has been conducting the meeting of OAU in Addis Ababa.

Beyond the regular meetings held in the city, Ethiopia has also been organizing lots of meetings, occasions, events, exhibitions and conferences that aim at various goals. The country had been undergoing through different political perspectives and commitments that had tried to affect the nation as per the priories and intentions of the political parties that took the seat.

Now the question is what should Ethiopia do with these magnificent cultures, histories, natural blessings, heritages, and potentials to reap economic, social, and political benefits out of these possessions? The simplest response as Getnet said is to sell out the potential strategically and logically. Marketing them through tourism business and tourism development is mandatory if change is really required in the sector and in the country too.

Addis Ababa is the fourth diplomatic city in the world. As Getnet said there are around 134 diplomatic consuls in the city. We could enumerate African Union, ECA, UNWGO, WTO, UNHCR, IOM, and many more international organizations and associations' branch offices in the city. He said this is an opportunity to develop leisure or business tourism. He underlined that from business tourism the bigger and more inclusive one is MICE.

MICE stands for meeting, incentive, convention or conference, and event or exhibition. The convention office that is organized for taking care of the mentioned tasks is one stream in the minister of tourism. As Getnet mentioned the office is said convention rather than a conference since it is a higher-level status. The meetings are made in the state level and are handled by the convention office. Again, the country had signed international conventions like UN convention, UNESCO convention, and WHO convention, the convention is the highest level to accommodate all issues.

Kaelleab Belachew, is an education and tourism expert and historian who has done his MA degree in MICE. He had an interview with Herald. He said that Addis Ababa had the greatest potential to exercise MICE industry. Currently, there are conducive situations. Like the extension of railways, corridors, ICT facilities, lodges, modern hotels, and big conference halls.

Thus, it is clear that Ethiopia has resources, skilled manpower, experiences, facilities, and working environments that best suit the MICE industry. As MICE is a way of tapping the country's potential of the country to economic benefits in the tourism sector, the country has marvelous resources and experiences in the sector, so with a simple rectifying measures this industry can bring an incredible change shortly.