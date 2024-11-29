South Sudan: UN Honors Ethiopian Peacekeepers in South Sudan

- Ethiopian peacekeepers serving in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area have been awarded United Nations (UN) medals for their exceptional efforts in promoting and sustaining peace in South Sudan.

The recognition underscores Ethiopia's long-standing contributions to global peacekeeping missions, dating back to 1951.

From its early involvement in the Korean War to participating in operations in the Congo and other global hotspots, Ethiopia has consistently played a pivotal role in advancing peace and stability. At the recent medal pinning events held in Bor, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Force Commander Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian commended the Ethiopian peacekeepers, known as Blue Helmets, for their selflessness, commitment, and sacrifice under challenging circumstances.

"While it means hard work and sometimes daunting tasks, I feel privileged to contribute to the pursuit of peace. After 14 years in the military, the experience of helping create a better world is both rewarding and unforgettable," said Bezawit Girum, an Ethiopian army medical doctor. Bezawit was among the 68 women peacekeepers from Ethiopia and South Korea whose contributions were recognized during the ceremonies.

A total of over 1,700 military personnel, including 643 from Ethiopia, 268 from South Korea, and 850 from India, were honored for their outstanding service since their deployment in April. The 18th Ethiopian contingent was specifically acknowledged for safeguarding humanitarian aid convoys delivering life-saving supplies to vulnerable communities. Their efforts have included conducting 124 short- and long-duration patrols-some by air-to deter violence against civilians, as well as completing around 1,000 foot patrols and providing security for numerous UNMISS and humanitarian partner missions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan International Organisations Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ethiopia is one of UN peacekeeping's strongest partners and is currently our largest contributor of uniformed personnel," said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary- General for Peacekeeping Operations. Ethiopia's unwavering dedication to peacekeeping, along with its distinguished record of success, attests the nation's role as a global leader in promoting stability and security.

The visiting Force Commander also praised the Ethiopian contingent's critical role in maintaining peace, showcasing their resilience and commitment to protecting civilians in one of the most challenging regions. Ethiopia's participation in these missions reflects its deep-rooted commitment to fostering peace and stability, not only in South Sudan but across the globe, LTG Subramanian remarked.