Liberia: Linsu Warns Police to Stop Evading UL Campuses

Monrovia — The Liberia National Students' Union (LINSU) has issued a stern warning to the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the joint security forces, urging them to cease invading the campuses of the University of Liberia (UL).

At a recent press conference, LINSU President-elect James G. Washington condemned what he described as the frequent and brutal attacks by LNP officers against unarmed students at the state-run university.

He accused the LNP, under the leadership of Inspector General Gregory Coleman, of engaging in "unwarranted and provocative" actions that disrupt academic activities and threaten the peace in Monrovia and its surroundings.

Washington stated that the police's actions undermine academic freedom and transform learning environments into zones of conflict. He highlighted a recent incident captured on video, where LNP officers were seen mistreating students already under arrest, calling it "troubling and disastrous for national peace."

"The Liberia National Police must immediately cease its unwarranted intrusion into UL campuses," Washington declared. "LINSU strongly condemns these gangster-like acts by the LNP, which jeopardize students' safety and their right to peaceful assembly and expression."

Urges Respect for Academic Spaces

Washington emphasized that learning institutions should remain zones for intellectual engagement and peaceful interaction. He called on the LNP to act within the confines of the law when addressing security concerns on campuses, warning of potential repercussions if such incidents persist.

"We as an institution have a broader mission to protect student interests, promote academic freedom, and foster collaboration between students and national institutions," he asserted. "We will not tolerate any acts by the LNP that violate the rights of students and young people in Liberia."

Economic Challenges Addressed

Turning to economic concerns, Washington urged the Economic Management Team of Liberia to address the rising costs of essential commodities. He criticized the lack of impact of the recent reduction in the exchange rate of the Liberian dollar against the U.S. dollar on the prices of basic goods, describing it as a pressing social issue.

"Despite the improved exchange rate, students and citizens are still burdened by high commodity prices," he said. "Jobless students, in particular, struggle to afford internet for research purposes, which is critical to their academic success."

Washington called for urgent government action to ensure that economic gains benefit all Liberians, especially students. "LINSU's advocacy reflects our commitment to addressing both the concerns of students and the broader populace during these challenging economic times. We will not compromise our revolutionary role."

Leadership Transition

In a related development, LINSU announced its inaugural committee ahead of the induction of new officials. The committee is chaired by Yassah Wesley, with Joe Nubar as Co-Chairperson and Alvin Faika as Secretary General.

Washington urged the committee to ensure the success of the union's 6th post-war leadership inauguration.

LINSU reaffirmed its dedication to advocating for student rights and called for continued collaboration between stakeholders to protect academic freedom and foster national development.