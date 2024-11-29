Namibia: Namdia Hosts Inaugural Open Day to Strengthen Stakeholder Engagement

NAMIB Desert Diamonds (Namdia) hosted its inaugural open day on 25 November 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to fostering stronger relationships with stakeholders and increasing operational transparency.

The event provided key stakeholders a unique opportunity to engage with Namdia's leadership, learn about the company's contributions to domestic economic development, and gain insight into the local and global diamond industry.

The open day was attended by 10 stakeholders from a variety of Namdia's departments, who were given a thorough overview of the company's operations and strategic initiatives.

With a focus on creating awareness about Namdia's role in the global diamond market, the event aimed at providing a platform for stakeholders to connect with Namdia's team, while showcasing the value added by the company to the domestic economy.

"We are delighted to have hosted our first-ever open day, and to offer our stakeholders an inside look into Namdia's operations, and bring them closer to the beautiful story of the Namibian diamond," said Alisa Amupolo, chief executive officer at Namdia.

"This event is embedded in our strategy's customer pillar, whereby ensuring optimal stakeholder management is one of the key strategic objectives. Therefore, it reflects our ongoing commitment towards improved stakeholder engagement underpinned by transparency and open communication, which are vital to building trust and strengthening the relationships we have with our stakeholders. It also reinforces our position as a responsible and ethical player in the global diamond industry," she said.

The event featured several informative sessions, starting with an address from Amupolo, who highlighted Namdia's mandate to create a Namibian footprint in the global diamond market. This was followed by presentations from the executive members, providing stakeholders with insight into the company's strategic direction, governance practices and operational activities.

One of the main objectives of the open day was to showcase Namdia's purchase entitlement and its role in the diamond value chain, as well as to give stakeholders the chance to engage directly with Namibian rough diamonds and its alluvial beauty. Attendees were also given a deeper understanding of Namdia's ethical practices in sourcing and trading Namibian diamonds, underscoring the company's commitment to the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and responsible sourcing.

"We believe that the more our stakeholders understand our operations, the better equipped they will be to serve as ambassadors for our brand," Amupolo said. "At Namdia, we see transparency not just as a practice, but as a core value that shapes everything we do, from sourcing to distribution. Our aim is to create sustainable economic growth for Namibia, while ensuring that our diamonds continue to represent the highest ethical standards," she said.

The open day received positive feedback from attendees, many of whom expressed appreciation for the informative presentations and the opportunity to connect with the Namdia team.

One attendee remarked: "The personal touch from Namdia's leadership, including the CEO's address, made this event feel inclusive and engaging. The presentations were enlightening, and the opportunity to engage with Namibian diamonds in such a hands-on manner was truly remarkable. This event reinforced the perception that Namdia is a leading ethical trader of natural Namibian diamonds."

Another attendee added: "An engaged and educated stakeholder is an invaluable ambassador. Today's open day has certainly solidified my confidence in Namdia's role in the global diamond trade and its contribution to Namibia's economy."

The open day is part of Namdia's ongoing efforts to build long-term relationships with key stakeholders, and promote the company's value-driven approach to the diamond industry. As Namdia continues to expand its footprint on the international market, the company plans to host similar events in the future to further engage stakeholders to ensure all involved parties are well-informed and aligned with the company's vision. "We are committed to continuing our engagement efforts, and look forward to organising future events that will further strengthen our relationships with stakeholders," said Amupolo. "Through transparency, collaboration and ongoing communication, we can ensure that Namdia remains a vital contributor to Namibia's economic development, and a global leader in the ethical trade of diamonds."