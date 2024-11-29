Namibia: Kunene Elections a Mixed Bag

The elections in Opuwo started with mixed experiences, as some areas faced challenges caused by voter verification devices either failing to load, network connectivity hiccups, or no power.

Meanwhile, other areas reported a smooth process, with no challenges disrupting the voting process. At the Otjongoro village mobile polling station in the Epupa constituency, the voting process began late. But those in the queue expressed satisfaction, describing the process as efficient despite the initial delay.

Mbinge Uakarenda, 53, praised the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) for incorporating digital technologies in the electoral process.

Ohandungu

Mbinge, who cast his vote at the Ohandungu polling station in the Epupa constituency, shared his perspective on how elections have evolved. "I first voted in 1989, and comparing that year to today's elections, there has been significant improvement, especially in terms of the electoral process. The experience today is smooth, and I voted for peace and stability," he said. The Ohandungu polling station also had facilities in place to assist elders, pregnant women, and those with disabilities.

Presiding officer Stella da Costa confirmed the smooth operation at the station, noting that voting began on time without any disruptions. She reported a turnout that included both elders and youth. Deputy international relations minister Jennely Matundu also cast her vote in the region.

He expressed pride in voting in the Opuwo Urban constituency in Kunene.

"This is the region that sent me to parliament, and I am the leader assigned here by the Swapo Party. I am happy to have successfully cast my vote here," she said.

Matundu took the opportunity to encourage youth participation, urging young people to turn out in large numbers.

"I am urging everyone to come out in large numbers to vote because your vote is your voice. If you don't vote, you cannot hold anyone accountable," she emphasised.

"The process is fast and smooth. I hope it remains this way throughout the day." Meanwhile, former Popular Democratic Movement lawmaker and now Swapo member Vipuakuje Muharukua shared similar sentiments.

He was accompanied by his father, former Epupa constituency councillor Nguzu Muharukua. "I am happy that I cast my vote today. The process was very smooth, although a bit slow. For a region like Kunene, where polling stations are spread far apart, this pace is manageable. However, it could be a challenge in densely-populated regions like the Four O regions. But overall, I am happy," Muharukua senior said.

He cast his vote at Okoupaue polling station, his home village.

Hiccups

At the M07047200 mobile polling station, the team observed two queues - one designated for people with disabilities, pregnant women, or those with medical conditions, and another for voters without such difficulties. Voting at this station was delayed due to issues with the voter verification device.

Despite the initial challenges, presiding officer Unaani Hartley confirmed that the issue was resolved, and voting commenced without further disruptions.

When New Era arrived at the first polling station at the Ministry of Works and Transport in Opuwo around 05h15, they found an elderly voter leading the line.

Erastus Kapenja, an eligible voter, was the first in line at the station. "I am here to vote. I woke up at 01h00, and got here at 02h00. I am waiting for the process to kick off so that I can cast my vote," he said excitedly.

Voting at the Okoupaue polling station started late due to delays caused by the verification process, according to the presiding officer.

Similarly, at the Opuwo Primary School polling station, the process was delayed because of issues with the voter verification device.

At the Namibian Police station polling station in the Opuwo Urban constituency, presiding officer Jennette Uakuhu noted a brief four-minute delay earlier in the day, citing minor challenges that were promptly resolved.

Despite these setbacks, voters remained eager and patient, determined to cast their ballots. Presiding officer at Okapuindja Kindergarten, Nderura Uasiapondui, said the voting process began at 9h00 due to network issues with the voter verification device.

"The voter verification device had no network at all. We had to call Opuwo for assistance. Now, we have started, and everything is running smoothly," Uasiapondui said.

Omakange

Meanwhile, the Omakange polling station faced challenges with voters making mistakes on the ballot papers, marking the wrong candidates. Presiding officer Markus Ruhozu said voters were making a lot of errors on the ballot papers, and had to be issued with new ballots.