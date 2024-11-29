Namibia: Election Day - Otjiwarongo Comes to Life

Otjiwarongo — Polling stations across Otjiwarongo and surrounding areas were all marked by huge turnouts as hundreds of voters patiently lined up from the wee hours of yesterday to cast their votes.

From the Roman Catholic Pastoral Centre in town to the Swanevelder Hall, Monica Geingos Secondary School, Ombili Primary School, DRC Eastern Soccer Stadium and Redemption Kindergarten as well as at the Otjiwarongo Showground Hall, all sites were bursting with anticipating voters.

Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua and Otjiwarongo mayor Gotlieb Shivute were among the first to cast their votes at the Roman Catholic Pastoral Centre, which set the tone for election day at the town.

At the Swanevelder Hall at Orwetoveni, first-time voter Nepembe Nambara was happy to be among the first people to cast their votes, and said the process went smoothly, despite the large turnout.

"I'm truly happy to have cast my very first vote ever, and the process was effortless. I chose to come early to avoid a last-minute scramble, which caused unwanted frustration. I'm confident my vote will bring about the change I want to see, and will serve as a voice for the country's youth. We did not experience any technical glitches," she added.

At the Monica Geingos Secondary School polling station, Eveline Shilongo, who also voted for the first time, said the queue was long, but she braved the hot sun to cast her inaugural vote in a national election.

"It is an experience I could not afford to miss; voting is a democratic right after all. I didn't come early, as I had other things to do in the morning. But I made sure to stay in the line until I could vote. I voted wisely, and now I hope we will see the change which was promised to us. It is important to vote, especially for us young people, because this is the only way we can hold our leaders accountable," she reasoned.

The huge turnout resulted in long queues at some polling stations, especially at Ombili A and at the DRC Eastern Soccer Stadium, where voters somehow grew frustrated with the snail's pace voting process.

But the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN)'s presiding officers for Ombili A and DRC Eastern Soccer Stadium, Jacobus Neibeb and Elizabeth Shilunga, respectively, were on the ground to provide surety and ensure calmness for the voters.

The ECN has deployed over 200 teams to various polling stations across Otjozondjupa, which also saw mobile stations reaching voters in remote areas like farms.