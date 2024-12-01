Opposition parties in Namibia have decided to go to court to contest the elections.

Opposition parties say they are standing behind the Independent Patriots for Change's decision to legally challenge the conduct of Namibia's 2024 presidential and National Assembly elections.

This comes after the IPC wrote a letter to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to inform the commission of the party's intention to submit an urgent application to the Supreme Court to challenge the conduct of the elections.

Popular Democratic Movement secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe confirmed this on Sunday.

"The decision was that we are going to litigate the results in court for them to set the results aside. [...] The IPC started the litigation process and we will stand behind them," he said.

Ngaringombe said conversations are still ongoing on whether they will support the IPC with funding in this regard.

"Those nitty-gritties are not yet discussed. For now we just agreed on the principles. [...] We will brief the country, but it will be very soon," he added.

This was echoed by the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters' Theresia Muushandja on Sunday.

"We are saying as the case unfolds and progresses, we shall offer necessary support to make sure the IPC wins for the betterment of all of us," she said.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, IPC leader Panduleni Itula called on social organisations including churches and non-governmental organisations to stand behind the IPC's case.

"The non-governmental organisations, churches and the legal fraternity [should] stand with justice. Especially the legal fraternity, you are the custodian of justice. You're the one that look after our rights. [...] You must express the disgust of this desperate attempt at maintaining power by those in charge," Itula said.