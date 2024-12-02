Madagascar: People's Republic of China Supports WFP's Assistance to Climate-Affected Communities in Madagascar

Antananarivo — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warmly welcomes a contribution from the Government of the People's Republic of China through the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) to support 43,600 people in southern Madagascar with nutritious meals from December 2024 to March 2025. Through this contribution, WFP has procured 1,590 metric tons of rice to provide nutritional support to people adversely affected by climate, including 32,000 children, whilst they rehabilitate their livelihoods.

Food insecurity in Madagascar remains a critical challenge, exacerbated by recurrent climate shocks, poverty, and agricultural difficulties. The southern region, mostly affected by prolonged droughts and periodic cyclones, has suffered failed harvests, resulting in heightened vulnerability. In this context, WFP emphasizes the importance of an integrated response that not only addresses immediate needs but also strengthens resilience and promotes long-term food security.

"We greatly appreciate the support from the Government of the People's Republic of China, as it is critical to meet the food and nutrition needs of communities who continue to face the devastating effects of climate change," said Mamadou Mbaye, WFP's acting Country Director and Representative in Madagascar.

To commemorate this significant contribution, an official handover ceremony, held on Monday, 25 November 2024, at the WFP Field Office in Toliara, highlighted the vital role of international cooperation in addressing humanitarian needs.

"We will continue to share agricultural technology and development experience with Madagascar through various forms of cooperation, to help the country strengthen its agricultural production capacities and move towards food self-sufficiency," said HE Sir Ji Ping, Ambassador of People's Republic of China to Madagascar.

The contribution from China aligns with WFP's strategic vision to transform food systems and enhance social protection for a more resilient Madagascar. By coupling emergency assistance with resilience-building and development activities, WFP aims to address the root causes of food insecurity and create a sustainable pathway toward Zero Hunger.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.