Tanzania: Shaping Human Connections Through Digital Innovation in Tanzania

Grayson Julius' start-up is inspiring many youths in tech and innovation.

Mr. Julius, 34, is the co-founder of iPF Softwares, that aims to fill the tech gap by designing solutions that impact lives in community. He spoke to Nathan Hastings-Spaine for Africa Renewal about his start-up:

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Grayson Julius from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. I am the co-founder of iPF Softwares, a full-fledged software design and development company dedicated to developing AI-powered digital solutions that help connect people with social and economic opportunities across Africa.

My journey into the tech world began at an early age, thanks to my father, who recognised my passion for computers. He enrolled me in schools where I could study IT, laying my foundation for my journey in software development. This support fueled my passion for using technology to address real-world challenges and improve lives.

At iPF Softwares, our talented team of developers, designers and specialists works closely with a wide range of clients to help them build and launch impactful digital products.

Beyond running the company, I dedicate my time to mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and software designers and developers, helping them pursue their tech ambitions.

How has the journey been so far?

Although my interest in tech was sparked early, it wasn't until university that I truly delved into programming. Before that, my technical skills were limited to using Microsoft Office, which was the standard in my community at the time.

University served as the launchpad for my career in software development. In 2015, I co-founded iPF Softwares with my partners Jackson Twalipo and Nelson Malekela.

Over the past eight years, our company has seen immense growth--not only financially but also in our skills and expertise. Every mistake has been a lesson, pushing us closer to our goal of making iPF Softwares one of Africa's leading software development firms.

Tell us about your tech company.

At iPF Softwares, we have achieved some remarkable milestones:

Global Reach:

Our digital solutions are being used in over 10 African countries, helping bridge technological gaps and impacting lives. Influential Partnerships: We have collaborated with high-profile organisations such as UN, World Bank, Azam Media, and various leading banks, contributing to impactful initiatives and driving change through technology. For example, our collaboration with UNCDF and Sahara Ventures has enabled us to conduct technical assessments for 18 fintech start-ups and organise a technical boot camp for their founders and developers.

Awards and Recognition: The Ministry of ICT recognized us as Tanzania's Best Software Development Company, affirming our commitment to excellence.

IPF Academy: In 2022, we launched an iPF Academy to address the shortage of tech talent in the region. Since then, we've trained and upskilled about 100 junior software developers and graduates, teaching them how to build enterprise digital solutions.

Chomoka App: Over the past seven years, we've partnered with Care International to develop Chomoka, an offline app that simplifies financial record-keeping for community savings groups. The app helps these groups save as up to $100 annually.

What have been some of the challenges faced so far?

The journey as an entrepreneur has been full of challenges. In the early days, we made typical start-up mistakes, like copying services offered by established companies without a solid plan and clear strategies. Through trial and error, we refined our vision, cultivated a strong company culture, and discovered our "WHY".

Learning from mistakes is a crucial for any startup.

What is your message to the youth in Africa? What would you tell those aspiring to pursue a career in the tech?

To the young Africans aspiring to enter the tech industry, my message is simple: Keep up with the latest trends in tech and remember to hone your craft.

Specializing in a specific field is important, but equally crucial is staying up-to-date with industry trends. Aim to be an expert in your chosen field.

Beyond technical skills, always maintain ethical standards in your work. Whether it is building quality products, even under a tight budget, ethics are non-negotiable.