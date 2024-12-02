Namibia: Swapo Tops Presidential Ballot With 33,048 Votes

The Swapo party of Namibia's presidential candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is leading in 10 constituencies with 33 048 votes for the presidential ballot preliminary results.

This was announced by Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) chairperson Elsie Nghikembua during a media briefing on the outcome of the elections in Windhoek on Sunday.

Independent Patriot for Change's Panduleni Itula is in second with 19 857 votes, while Landless People's Movement's Bernadus Swartbooi is third with 5 728 votes.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani is fourth with 4 441 votes while Swanu faction leader Evilastus Kaaronda is fifth with 1 337.

Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda is number 6 with 918 votes.

Number seven is Republican Party president Henk Mudge with 646 votes and in eighth place is Hendrik Gaobaeb, UDF party president, with 328.

Body of Christ Party president Festus Thomas is number nine with 231 votes while Rally for Democracy and Progress president Mike Kavekotora is number 10 with 168 votes.

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters president Epafras Mukwiilongo is number 11 with 154 votes.

The All People's Party president Ambrosius Kumbwa is number 12 with 143 while Action Democratic Movement's Erastus Shuumbwa got 87 votes.

Congress of Democrats' Vaino Amuthenu got 77 with the last party being the United Namibians Party, with Sakaria Amos Likuwa on 74 votes.

The ECN will still announce the remaining 111 constituencies' results on Sunday.

According to Nghikembua, voting counting commenced after the polling stations closed at 21h00.

"The results will be counted separately but will be counted and put together in the final day of the presidential and National Assembly elections to be declared by the commission," she says.

She says the ECN is only ready to release results from 10 constituencies for the presidential elections and 15 for the National Assembly.

"The commission is ready to release the results of 10 constituencies in respect of the presidential elections and National Assembly elections and a result for the 15 National Assembly constituencies, which has been verified and certified by the commission," she says.