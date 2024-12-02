Kenya: Doctors Set to Issue Strike Notices Over Unmet CBA Demands and Unpaid Intern Salaries

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) will formally issue strike notices to both the national government and the 47 county governments on December 2, in protest of the government's failure to address their grievances related to remuneration and welfare.

National Secretary General Davji Atellah made the announcement after over 600 delegates at this year's Special Delegates Conference ratified the proposal put forward by the union leadership.

The health workers have vowed to down tools unless the government implements the Return to Work Formula (RTWF) signed on May 8, 2024. They are also demanding the immediate release of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) arrears and the payment of intern salaries in accordance with the CBA.

"This decision comes as we continue to face deliberate violations of the CBA and a lack of goodwill from both levels of government to implement the RTWF signed on May 8, 2024," Atellah said. He also highlighted that the unlawful reduction of intern doctors' wages to Ksh 41,000 is a direct violation of the previously agreed CBA.

According to the KMPPDU SG, the strike notice will mark the beginning of a concerted effort to demand equitable treatment, adherence to contracts, and the prompt resolution of the doctors' pressing issues.

The Special Delegates Conference focused on addressing challenges affecting medical professionals, including the internship deadlock, CBA arrears, and the mental health crisis among doctors.

The Union's resolution comes just hours after the Ministry of Health confirmed the disbursement of Sh965.9 million in monthly stipends and arrears owed to nursing officers, clinical officers, medical officers, dentists, and pharmacist interns.

Health Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa stated that the amount includes Sh528.6 million in arrears payments and Sh110.6 million in regular payments for nursing and clinical officer interns. Additionally, Barasa noted that the ministry allocated Ksh 326.6 million for arrears payments to medical officer interns, dental officer interns, and pharmacist interns.