Mozambique: Claim Outsiders Are Financing Demonstrations

Maputo — The deputy general commander of the Mozambican police force (PRM), Fernando Tsucana, has clamed that the demonstrations against alleged fraud in the 9 October general elections are financed by civil society organisation, and by Mozambican and foreign "individuals of bad faith'.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Friday night, Tsucana said that "those who finance violent demonstrations are evil people who merely want to create generalised chaos and subvert the established constitutional order'.

Tsucana urged foreigners resident in Mozambique to refrain from any violations of Mozambican law and any interference in the internal affairs of the State.

Tsucana claimed that the "moral authors' of the demonstrations "are taking advantage of the right to demonstrate in order to subvert the legally institute order'.

But he insisted that the defence and security forces recognise the right to demonstrate, and all other fundamental rights enshrined in the Mozambican constitution. However, it was the duty of all citizens, organisations and political parties to observe the law, and to behave with respect towards the symbols of the nation.

Tsucana said the wave of protests ordered by presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane have been characterised by "deliberate and ostentatious destruction of public and private infrastructures, and limitations on the freedom of circulation of people and goods', all of which had contributed to the creation of "a generalised climate of insecurity and instability'.

Tsucana noted that "these subversive acts of terror' had included obstructing roads, throwing up barricades, charging illegal tolls on motorists, burning piles of tyres, making Molotov cocktails and looting shops.

The rioters, Tsucana added, had also attacked police stations, murdered police officers, set police vehicles on fire, and stolen firearms.

"Faced with the prevailing situation, the defence and security forces will remain committed to guaranteeing order, security and public tranquillity', he declared.

But at no stage in his press conference did Tsucana name any of the civil society organisations or the "Mozambican and foreign individuals' who are supposedly organising and financing the demonstrations.

Others have taken to social media to blame the unrest on Swedish citizens. Photographs of three Swedish women have appeared on Facebook alongside claims that they are distributing money to demonstrators.

Friends, however, recognised the three women and pointed out that they are not Swedes at all, but Mozambicans. They may be of European descent, but under Mozambican law nationality does not depend on the colour of one's skin.

The theory of unnamed conspirators trying to bring down the Mozambican state immediately became the subject of mockery by Venancio Mondlane.

In a Saturday broadcast, transmitted over his Facebook page, Mondlane pointed out that Tsucana had echoed Portuguese colonial propaganda. In the 1960s and 70s, the Portuguese regime blamed the actions of the liberation movement, Frelimo, on foreign agitators. The colonialists could not accept that Mozambicans were capable of organising a guerrilla army, and so accused "the Russians' or "the Chinese' of financing Frelimo.

Despite this, Mondlane does owe his supporters an explanation. His adversaries claim that he is currently in hiding in Sweden and is being financed by a Swedish Lutheran pastor.

He has neither confirmed nor denied these claims. At this point, the comparison with Frelimo breaks down. Frelimo never hid the fact that its rear bases were in Tanzania and later in Zambia, nor that its initial support came from countries such as Algeria.

In early November, Mondlane repeatedly declared that he would return to Mozambique lead a "march on Maputo' that would mobilise four million people.

Of course, millions did not obey Mondlane's call, and he did not show his face to lead the march. He claimed, without any evidence, that he had received messages from his supporters begging him not to return.

The real obstacle to Mondlane's return is that warrants are out for his arrest, including for crimes against the security of the state. If he sets foot in Mozambique, he will probably be detained.

Meanwhile, this weekend has so far been free of pro-Mondlane demonstrations. Shops are open, and traffic is flowing normally on the Maputo streets.

But this may only be a short respite. Mondlane is promising a further wave of demonstrations, in his drive to secure "the truth about the elections' and has even threatened to cancel this year's festive season, if he is not declared the winner of the 9 October presidential elections.