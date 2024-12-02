Mozambique: Inaugurates Three Schools in Zambézia

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday inaugurated three secondary schools budgeted at 190 million meticais (about 2.9 million dollars at the current exchange rate), in the central province of Zambézia.

The infrastructures, which were funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), are located in the districts of Nicoadala, Namacurra and Mocuba. Each school has 12 classrooms.

According to Nyusi, speaking to pupils, teachers and members of the entire school community, these infrastructures are seen as a symbol of progress for thousands of young people, and they reinforce the government's commitment to transforming education and human development in the country.

"Investing in education is investing in the future of Mozambique. Schools have a strategic role in human development and the fight against inequalities', he said.

He called on the local residents to ensure that the facilities are preserved so that they may be attended not only by the current generation, but also by future ones.

"Taking care of these schools means ensuring that more generations can enjoy quality education. We must preserve the achievements made, because they eliminate the need to travel to other regions, allowing young people in Zambézia to study closer to home', he said.

As well as facilitating access to education, he said, the new schools offer decent conditions for learning, fostering an environment that can contribute to improving school performance rates and the social development of the province.

"This inauguration means an atmosphere of joy, reflecting the joint effort between the government and international partners to strengthen the Mozambican education system.