Ethiopia: Ministry Hails Peace Deal Between Oromia Regional Govt, Ola Senior Leader As Critical Step

Addis Ababa — The peace agreement reached between Oromia Regional government and senior leader of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) is an essential point to ensure durable peace in Ethiopia, the Ministry of Peace underscored.

Senior leader of Oromo Liberation Army, Jaal Senay Negasa responded the government's call for peaceful resolution of the differences and signed the peace agreement with Oromia Regional Government in Addis Ababa today.

The peace accord signed between the President of the Oromia Regional Government, Shimelis Abdisa and Jaal Senay Negasa, it was indicated.

This peace agreement is truly laudable, the Ministry of Peace said in its statement posted on social media pages.

The process itself has proved that peace is the only path, according to the statement.

Recall that the regional government of Oromia has repeatedly called on the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) to end any confrontation and disagreement through peaceful means.

"To achieve this, Jaal Senay Negasa, the Senior Leader of Oromo Liberation Army has responded appropriately to the repeated calls of Oromia Regional government for peace that benefit the entire Oromo people and accepted. This would contribute even to lasting and positive peace in our country. Our Ministry appreciates this," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Peace further reaffirmed its commitment to play its critical part in ensuring that all such efforts are successful in resolving differences in various parts of Ethiopia through dialogue and peaceful means.

Finally, the Ministry congratulated all the people of the country in general and the Oromia regional people in particular for this peace deal.