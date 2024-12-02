Ethiopia: Oromia Regional Government, Ola Senior Leader Sign Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa — Oromia Regional Government and senior leader of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) have signed a peace agreement in Addis Ababa.

Former leader of Oromo Liberation Army, Jaal Senay Negasa, accepted the government's call for peace and signed the peace agreement with Oromia Regional Government in Addis Ababa today.

Jaal Senay Negasa signed the peace agreement with the President of the Oromia Regional Government, Shimelis Abdisa.

Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, who was present at the signing ceremony, thanked those who came to accept the call for peace.

He said that those who aggravate war more than the warriors are those who do not know about war.

As to my experience, war is harmful, he stated and added that you should be praised for choosing the path of peace.

Field Marshal Birhanu also indicated that similar actions will continue in other areas too.

Oromia Region President, Shimelis Abdisa thanked the defense forces for their contribution to the peace agreement.

Jaal Senay Negasa, the leader of the Oromo Liberation Army, underscored that this agreement will give great relief to the Oromo people.

He said human beings have political differences in this world, adding that instead of trying to solve political differences with guns, we have decided to resolve our political differences around the table in a civilized manner.