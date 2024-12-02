Africa: President Tebboune's Speech On Opening of 11th High-Level Seminar On Peace, Security in Africa

Oran (Algeria) — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Sunday delivered a speech at the opening of the 11th High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa (Oran Process), read on his behalf by the minister of State, minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf. Here is the APS translation:

"In the name of Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful,

- Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

- Representatives of the member states of the African Union Peace and Security Commission,

- Representatives of the group of African member states of the Security Council,

- Representatives of the seminar's friends and partners,

- Representatives of the African Union and the United Nations,

- Honorable audience,

From this land, which has always embraced African causes, I extend to you my warmest greetings, and welcome you with the hospitality of a brother who is honoured to receive you in your second country, in the radiant city of Oran, which you have chosen as permanent headquarters for this seminar and the capital of the joint African action.

I welcome you to this event which, more than just a meeting, is a message of commitment, a message of unity, but also a message to the world that Africa is determined, united and capable of speaking with one strong, resounding and influential voice at the highest level of the international system.

Today, more than ever, this organisation needs the voice of wisdom, justice and commitment, at a time when it is suffering from virtual paralysis, reflecting the critical state of international relations.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The world is currently experiencing profound changes and growing tensions, with the international system at a crossroads.

This is hardly surprising as we witness the serious repercussions of the policy of polarisation between the major powers, which cast a long shadow over global stability and security, undermining international legality and the fundamental values that underpin international order.

Selectivity in defining international priorities and disregard for the principles that are supposed to unite humanity further marginalise our continent and relegate it to the bottom of the international agenda.

Palestine is an eloquent example of the violation of international legality and unmistakable proof of the profound gap between proclaimed principles and their actual application.

This dangerous reality does not only threaten the destiny of a particular state. Its repercussions threaten the future of the international order as a whole.

The African continent, which has historically suffered from all forms of persecution, injustice and marginalisation, will not accept falling victim to this new selectivity.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Experience has shown that the mechanism set up by this seminar to strengthen coordination between the African Union Peace and Security Council and the three African members of the United Nations Security Council is the best way of reflecting common African positions in United Nations resolutions relating to peace and security.

Algeria, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has ensured, during the first year of its mandate, in coordination with the two sister countries, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, that our continent is represented with dignity within this central UN body, sparing no effort to strengthen our continent's influence on the decision-making process, particularly with regard to issues of direct concern to it, on the basis of common positions founded on the principles, values and ideals enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

Algeria is committed to continuing its efforts in this direction during the second year of its mandate within the UN Security Council, along with our brothers of Sierra Leone and Somalia.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

At the opening of this 11th edition, I can only welcome the choice of themes for this meeting, a choice that embodies the commitment of our continental organisation to meeting Africa's current challenges and priorities in terms of peace and security.

The themes also show that our organisation is fully aware of the scale of these challenges, especially the threat of terrorism, the funding of peacekeeping operations and the opportunities offered to Africa by the Pact for the Future of the United Nations, with a view to lifting the historical injustice it has suffered and enabling it to obtain fair representation in the UN Security Council.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

By hosting this 11th edition, Algeria reiterates its ongoing commitment to support all efforts that contribute to expressing our interests in Africa with a single voice, promising to be a unifier, not a divider, a supportive voice that doesn't disappoint, and a voice that rises and doesn't fall when it comes to defending the concerns, causes and aspirations of all our States, united under the umbrella of our continental organisation.

In conclusion, I would like to express my sincere wishes for the success of this meeting, hoping that it will lead to decisions that will guarantee a better future for our continent, a future in which its interests are respected, its voice heard and its aspirations fulfilled."