Algeria: African Military Games - President Tebboune Congratulates National Sports Military Elite

1 December 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has congratulated the national sports military elite who competed in the African Military Games that wrapped up Saturday in Abuja, Nigeria.

"I am very pleased with and proud of the results achieved by our national sports military elite at the African Military Games in Abuja, Nigeria, in which they ranked second by clinching 96 medals, including 53 gold medals, a result that reflects the high level and professionalism of our military elite and the level of training of all the members of the People's National Army, the direct successor of the National Liberation Army, in the various weapons," the president of the Republic wrote in his congratulations message.

"This is not the first time that our military elite has honoured Algeria and the People's National Army in regional and world sporting events."

Algeria's national sports military elite "represents a model of emulation for other national teams, to raise the national flag high, especially as their results have been steadily improving," the president of the Republic said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all those who contributed to this victory, officers, non-commissioned officers, men in the ranks and executives of the People's National Army, at all levels, as well as all those who have contributed to raising the national flag high, each by name and in their own rank. Here's to more success, God willing.

Long live Algeria, free and proud!

Glory to our valiant martyrs."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

