South Africa: Five Suspected Robbers Killed in Mpumalanga Shootout - South African News Briefs - December 02, 2024

Five Suspected Robbers Killed in Mpumalanga Shootout

Five suspected robbers were fatally shot during a gunfight with police in Mpumalanga, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), reports IOL. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that the operation was part of an investigation into planned ATM bombings in the Witbank area. Acting on intelligence, police tracked the suspects to a safe house in Schoongezicht, Emalahleni. Officers were alerted to a white Toyota Hilux linked to the suspects, and when they attempted to intercept the vehicle, the suspects opened fire, resulting in a shoot-out. Five suspects were killed, while one sustained injuries.

Parents Ordered to Pay Over R400,000 in Unpaid School Fees

Parents of private school pupils have been ordered to settle over R400,000 in unpaid school fees accumulated over several years, reports IOL. The Western Cape High Court also prohibited the parents from re-enrolling their daughter at St Cyprian's Diocesan School for Girls due to the debt. Court documents revealed the parents had been in arrears for four years, owing R407,902, despite multiple attempts by the school to renegotiate payment plans. The father rejected an alternative placement at another school, deeming it "unsuitable" as it did not align with his daughter's cultural values. Judge Derek Wille said that the school had made numerous efforts to accommodate the family and restructure the arrears.

Five Killed in Mfuleni Mass Shooting

A mass shooting in the Madikizela informal settlement in Mfuleni, Western Cape, has claimed the lives of five men, aged 19 to 30, reports EWN. Police discovered the bodies with gunshot wounds and are appealing for public assistance in locating the suspects. Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa stated that the motive remains under investigation. "The Serious Violent Crime Detectives are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the gunmen," Potelwa said, adding that no arrests have yet been made in connection with the murders.

More South African news