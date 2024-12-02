Somalia Stands Firm On Ethiopia-Somaliland MOU, Calls for Recognition of Sovereignty

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia has expressed appreciation for regional leaders' initiatives aimed at fostering peace, security, and stability across the Horn of Africa.

However, the country's stance on the contentious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 1, 2024, between Ethiopia and Somaliland remains unwavering.

Somali Ambassador to Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan, reiterated Somalia's demand that the MoU be declared null and void to respect Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

Hassan condemned Ethiopia's actions, claiming, "All attempts to settle the issue became futile due to Ethiopia's unfaithfulness." He stressed the necessity of acknowledging Somalia's sovereign rights in any regional agreements.

The MoU in question grants Ethiopia access to the sea via the port of Berbera in Somaliland, which has operated autonomously from Somalia since declaring independence in 1991, although it is not internationally recognized.

In return, Ethiopia would consider recognizing Somaliland's independence, a deal that has sparked significant diplomatic tensions. Somalia views this arrangement as a direct infringement on its territorial integrity, challenging the unity and legal status of the country.

The ongoing dispute has strained relations between Somalia and Ethiopia and poses a broader threat to regional stability in the Horn of Africa, where political and economic developments are closely interconnected.