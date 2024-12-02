South Africa: President Notes Settlement Agreement With Solidarity On BELA Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the settlement agreement between the Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube and the Solidarity union on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act.

The BELA Bill was passed by the 6th democratic Parliament on 26 October 2023. The President assented to the Bill on 13 September 2024.

During the public signing of the Bill, President Ramaphosa announced his decision to delay the implementation date for sections 4 and 5 by three months.

"The decision was to afford parties time to deliberate on the issues of admission and language policy contained in the two sections and to submit proposals on how the disputed elements in the sections will be resolved," the Presidency said on Sunday.

On 28 November 2024, the Minister of Basic Education announced that she had signed an agreement with Solidarity on the exercise of her powers and responsibilities on the implementation of the BELA Act.

"It is worth noting that Solidarity is just one among many interested parties in the matter. The agreement between the Minister and Solidarity has no bearing - in law or practical effect - on the inclusive multiparty discussions that are underway on sections 4 and 5 of the Act.

"Furthermore, the agreement bears no influence on the President's powers to ultimately take a decision regarding the commencement of the Act.

"President Ramaphosa reiterates his commitment to the undertaking he made when he signed the Bill on 13 September 2024 to give the parties three months to submit proposals on sections 4 and 5. The President therefore awaits the outcome of those deliberations," the Presidency said.

The BELA Act amends sections of the South African Schools Act of 1996 (SASA) and the Employment of Educators Act, 1998 (EEA) to account for developments in the education landscape since the enactment of the original legislation.

Since the advent of democracy, government has made notable progress in expanding access to education for the children of the country, however, barriers to access still remain.

The Act seeks to address these challenges and is part of the state's ongoing efforts to build an education system that is more effective and more equitable.

As part of advancing diversity and inclusion, the new legislation addresses the issue of language policy. Schools have to consider the broader linguistic needs of the communities in which they are situated.

"It must be noted that the BELA Act was duly passed by Parliament and assented to by the President. It is now law. The Minister of Basic Education is enjoined to work towards its implementation, sections 4 and 5 aside.

"The next step is for the President to determine the date of commencement and for the necessary regulations to be finalised. This will be done without undue delay," the Presidency said.