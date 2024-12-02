South Africa: Law Enforcement Authorities Remove 264 Unroadworthy Taxis in Pretoria

1 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has vowed to intensify road safety operations across the country this festive season.

This comes after law enforcement authorities in Pretoria removed 264 unroadworthy taxis from the road during an operation in Soshanguve on Friday.

The operation identified vehicles that were unroadworthy or suspected to be stolen as well as drivers operating without a driving licence or public driving permit.

"Fines were issued in terms of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences for cracked windscreens, expired vehicle licence discs and driving without driving licence and operating public transport without a professional driving permit.

"Eighteen vehicles were impounded for various defects and one driver was arrested for possession of fraudulent documents," RTMC said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.