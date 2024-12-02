South Africa: Law Enforcement Authorities Remove 264 Unroadworthy Taxis in Pretoria

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has vowed to intensify road safety operations across the country this festive season.

This comes after law enforcement authorities in Pretoria removed 264 unroadworthy taxis from the road during an operation in Soshanguve on Friday.

The operation identified vehicles that were unroadworthy or suspected to be stolen as well as drivers operating without a driving licence or public driving permit.

"Fines were issued in terms of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences for cracked windscreens, expired vehicle licence discs and driving without driving licence and operating public transport without a professional driving permit.

"Eighteen vehicles were impounded for various defects and one driver was arrested for possession of fraudulent documents," RTMC said.