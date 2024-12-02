South Africa: Minister Announces 24/7 Road Safety Operations At Accident Hotspots

Law enforcement authorities will be policing 20 of the country's routes that have been identified as high-risk zones for accidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week, during the festive season to ensure road safety and compliance with the law.

"The best research available tells us that most crashes occur during weekends, late at night and in the early hours of the morning. Accordingly, 24/7 traffic policing will be conducted on these routes over the festive season," Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy said on Sunday in Pretoria.

She was addressing the launch of the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, which will be heightened in high-risk zones.

"Law enforcement will focus on ensuring that drivers stick to the speed limits. Traffic officers will also inspect vehicles and lock up those caught in the act of drunk driving. Law enforcement will also be focused on border posts which experience a large increase in traffic during this time of year.

"We are working together with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) as well as municipal and provincial departments responsible for transport and road safety to ensure that government does its utmost to enforce the law," the Minister said.

With traffic volumes expected to increase ahead of the Christmas and New Year's long weekends, the Minister called on all road users, drivers and pedestrians to take the necessary action to keep safe and ensure a reduction in the number of crashes on the roads.

In addition to the human cost, the cost of crashes includes vehicle repair costs and related incident costs.

Last year, road crashes cost the economy R205 billion, which translates into a whopping 2.74% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2023.

"Government alone cannot change this reality. We can only save lives if road users change their behaviour, because it is the behaviour of people that led to most of the 11 883 deaths on our roads last year. Even though the number of road fatalities/deaths decreased by 4.4% from 2022 to 2023, one death is one too many," the Creecy said.

So far this year, in 2024, 10 154 people have already died on South Africa's roads.

"To those who will be travelling to various destinations across the country let us remember that road safety is everyone's responsibility, your behaviour determines whether you and your loved ones arrive alive.

"When using the roads this festive season take your safety and the safety of others seriously. Before you embark on any journey, make sure your vehicle is roadworthy. Carry your driver's license and your driving permit if you need one.

"If you are a pedestrian, please cross the road at places that are designated for pedestrian crossings. Don't walk in the centre of the road in the middle of the night, wear bright coloured clothing at night so that drivers can see you," the Minister said.

She said fatigue is a silent killer.

"If you are on a long journey, break the journey every two hours. Have a rest and something to eat before getting back on the road. Wear your seatbelt and stay within the speed limit. Don't overtake on the barrier line. Travel during the day is much safer than travelling at night.

"If you are a pedestrian and you have been drinking alcohol, sleep where you are because many of the pedestrians that are killed late at night have been consuming alcohol and are not entirely clear of where they are walking.

"Do not drink and drive. If you are going to drink alcohol, make a plan to use public transport or designate the responsibility of driving. Ensure that you and your loved ones are alive," Creecy said.

She said the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign was based on four pillars that include responsible driving, pedestrian safety, enforcement and education as well as partnerships and collaborations

"Alongside our patrolling interventions, we have also undertaken a campaign focusing on messaging on radio and social media. We have partnered with civil society and private sector to spread the message in every corner of our country.

"Given the data and our limited resources, we have set to implement targeted interventions for the festive season that are aimed at changing driver behaviour and enforcing enhancements," the Minister said.