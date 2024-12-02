South Africa: President Pays Tribute to MTN

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to telecommunications provider MTN for transforming the lives of millions of people in the country and across the continent of Africa.

"In countries like South Africa, MTN has sought to ensure that no one is left behind. Its network reaches some 97% of the population, providing a foundation for digital inclusion and economic empowerment," the President said on Friday in Johannesburg.

Addressing MTN's 30 years celebration gala dinner, President Ramaphosa said over the past three decades, MTN has evolved from a small South African start-up of 20 employees into a global telecommunications leader which now employs over 17 500 individuals representing more than 70 nationalities across 18 diverse markets.

"The mobile sector in Sub-Saharan Africa generated more than US$140 billion of economic value last year. MTN is a big part of this growth story.

"The group provides voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale and API services to 288 million customers in 18 markets. MTN Mobile Money provides over 65 million individuals with access to financial services, driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment in underserved communities," the President said.

He acknowledged the telecommunications industry for helped to democratise public goods and services.

"It has enabled the provision of financial, health, education, social welfare and other service to the most far-flung areas. At the time of the transition towards democracy in the early 1990s, South Africa was among the most connected nations on the continent with over 3 million landlines.

"Yet, as in almost every other area of life, access to telephony was severely unequal. At the time, there were 60 telephone lines for every 100 white people. There was only one line for every 100 black people.

"In these circumstances, it took visionaries like the late Dr Nthato Motlana and Zwelakhe Sisulu to see the potential of mobile technology to close this gap," the President said.

South Africa cellphone companies reached a million subscribers within two years.

"This spectacular growth was spurred by innovations such as prepaid, which South Africa was to introduce to the global community. It was in this early period that the foundation for MTN's unique culture was laid.

"It is a culture that is characterised by resilience, adaptability and a relentless drive to succeed. MTN's many employees are united by a shared belief in the transformative power of technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Distance is no longer the impediment it had once been. Services can be delivered more cheaply and more reliably. Very soon after its introduction, the cellphone became an important tool for social cohesion," the President said.

He said the cellphone helped to strengthen bonds between communities, family members and friends.

"This new frontier of economic and social transformation has, in the main, been driven by the youth of our continent. The industry is a case study of how young Africans can drive innovation and growth. On this anniversary, we salute the early pioneers and all those who have since been at the forefront of leading Africa's digital progress," the President said.

He said MTN has consistently encouraged and supported government's efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties with other countries.

"It has been generous in sharing its experiences and insights of different markets. As MTN looks to its future, we are certain that it will make use of the great opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"There are few companies in South Africa that know the African continent better than MTN. We trust that it will forge a path that many others can follow.

"As we work to improve the lives of the people of South Africa, we know that we can rely on the ingenuity, the industry and the commitment of the MTN team to support these efforts. As we look to a future of peace, prosperity and hope, we should embrace the MTN clarion call of 'doing for tomorrow, today," the President said.