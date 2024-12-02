Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Stakeholders Advocate for Girl Child Rights During 16 Days of Activism

Various stakeholders in Chitungwiza conducted aroadshow as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The roadshow raised awareness on the challenges facing the girl child.

Speaking during the roadshow Mwanasikana Wanhasi director Ms Opportunity Makanga stressed the importance of adhering to the recently proposed Criminal Laws Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Bill, 2024.

"We are walking around advocating for communities to understand this law so that they know it is a crime to engage in sexual relations with a child under 18, especially if she becomes pregnant," she said.

She said that this initiative is crucial for parents to protect their children from abuses that lead to early marriages.

Women's Linkmate's ambassador, Ms Melbah Dzapasi highlighted the broader implications of supporting the girl child.

"When we invest in a girl, we invest in a community," she said.

"Let us work hand in hand to create a world where our girls can rise above their challenges and thrive, and where boys grow to become compassionate, respectful leaders of tomorrow."

Mr Brighton Chikomo pointed out the need to involve boys in discussions about gender-based violence.

"Let us not forget about boys because they can influence the girl child to take drugs and engage in sex which can lead to teenage pregnancy. "Engaging boys in skills like martial arts can lead them away from such paths."

Mufaro Chitapure, a local youth, shared his newfound understanding of the legal ramifications surrounding underage pregnancy.

"I did not know that a man can be jailed if he impregnates a girl under 18. Now that I know, I am going to share this message with other young men who may not be aware of this," he said.