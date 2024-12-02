Zimbabwe: Women Coalition of Zimbabwe Unites to 'March Against GBV

The Women Coalition of Zimbabwe and other organisations recently organised a march from Milton Park to Belgravia to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based violence and to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action, a United Nations initiative designed to promote gender equality.

Addressing the media during the march, Women Coalition of Zimbabwe chairperson and executive director of Self Help Development Foundation Muchanyara Cynthia Mukamuri said, "Every year, we come together for 16 Days of Activism to raise awareness and combat gender-based violence," she said.

"This year's campaign coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, calling for a peaceful society despite the challenges brought by the El Nino-induced drought.

"Cases of GBV are on the rise due to food insecurity, unemployment, drug abuse, girl child dropouts, unwanted pregnancies, and conflicts that lead to violence."

She also expressed concern over drought-induced challenges exacerbated by El Nino and the subsequent rise in (GBV) cases, stemming from food insecurity.

"Despite these hardships, we call for peaceful resolution of conflicts rather than inflicting pain on one another," she said.

"As we march today, let us remember that the 16 Days of Activism is not just about raising awareness, but also about making a difference in our communities."

Zimbabwe Blind Women Trust chairperson, Irene Sithole said it is crucial for women with disabilities to have the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest and be empowered to speak out against violence.

"For us, these 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence are an exciting moment to join the global march and bring attention to the fact that women with disabilities often face even greater violence due to their dependence on caregivers, who may be the perpetrators," she said.

"Zimbabwe has strong anti-GBV laws, but we must ensure that these laws are enforced, and we have dedicated institutions in place to protect victims.

"I implore all of us to take a stand against gender-based violence, especially towards women with disabilities,"

Mildred Mapingure, who was R

representing the Women Lawyers Association, said that the ultimate objective of the movement against gender-based violence was for there to be zero tolerance.

"Our ultimate objective is zero tolerance for gender-based violence, and we believe that this can be achieved by advocating for stricter penalties against perpetrators, such as longer jail sentences and, if possible, corporal punishment," she said.

"While men can also be victims of gender-based violence they are silent, so it is crucial for women to speak out against this injustice and break the silence."