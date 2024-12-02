East Africa: EAC to Recognise French, Kiswahili As Official Languages

French and Kiswahili are set to be incorporated into the treaty for the establishment of the East African Community, which currently recognises English as the official language.

The adoption of French and Swahili is one of the amendments approved at the 24th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State held in Arusha, Tanzania, on November 30.

ALSO READ: EAC silver jubilee: Kabarebe calls for greater efforts to unlock bloc's potential

The summit approved and signed the instrument of adoption of amendments to Article 137 of the EAC treaty to incorporate French and Kiswahili as official languages of the organs and institutions of the community in addition to English, according to the final communique.

The article provides for English as the official language of the EAC, and stipulates that Kiswahili shall be developed as a lingua franca of the Community. A lingua franca is a language adopted and used as a common means of communication among people who do not share a native language.

ALSO READ: EAC urged to amend Treaty to recognise French, Kiswahili use

Speaking as he assumed Chairmanship of the Summit of the EAC Heads of State, Kenyan President William Ruto commended the recognition of Kiswahili and French as EAC official languages of the eight-country bloc, some of whose members recognise the two languages as official.

"Kiswahili, as a unifying African language, embodies our shared cultural exchange, while French reflects the diversity of our community," Ruto said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Education Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This inclusivity strengthens our identity, promotes cohesion, and enhances our capacity to engage effectively globally, and regionally."

The bloc has eight partner states, namely Burundi, DR Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

In June 2023, lawmakers at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) recommended amendments to the EAC Treaty to enforce the recognition of French and Kiswahili as official languages within the Community.

The parliamentarians observed that although the February 2021 Summit of EAC Heads of State had recognised Kiswahili and French as official languages of the bloc, the necessary amendments to the legal instruments, including the Treaty, were not made.

They argued that situation limited the use of the two languages, and the provision of adequate resources to support those who speak them during official proceedings, such as EALA sessions.