Rwanda Observes World Aids Day With Renewed Commitment to Ending HIV, Stigma

Rwanda marked the World AIDS Day on December 1, with a resolute call to action reflected in the theme "End AIDS, My Responsibility."

While the country has made progress in tackling the HIV epidemic -- with 95 per cent of all people living with HIV knowing their status, 95 per cent of all those with diagnosed HIV infection receiving antiretroviral therapy, and 95 per cent of all those receiving antiretroviral therapy having viral suppression -- the fight is far from over.

HIV prevalence among people aged 15-49 stands at 2.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent of children under 15 live with the virus, according to Dr Vanessa Mupenzi, the Director of HIV epidemiology, surveillance and research at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

ALSO READ: Rwanda's bold path to ending AIDS, progress, challenges, and the road ahead

She said that an estimated 230,000 people in Rwanda live with HIV, with the country reporting 3,200 new infections annually.

"The country's efforts have been bolstered by strong leadership and an unwavering commitment to universal health coverage. A major milestone was achieved this year when Rwanda reached the UNAIDS "Triple 95" targets ensuring that 97% of people living with HIV have access to life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART)," Dr Mupenzi said.

She added that this progress has been crucial in reducing HIV-related deaths to 2,600 annually, showing the positive impact of treatment and prevention programs.

But as Rwanda reflects on these gains, some challenges persist. HIV-related stigma remains a barrier to care, particularly among young people, key populations like sex workers and men who have sex with men, and in certain communities where discrimination remains entrenched, Dr Mupenzi noted.

"Despite a reduction in stigma from 60 per cent in 2009 to 13 per cent in 2020, discrimination still discourages many from seeking tests, treatment, and support. This is particularly true for adolescents and young people, who face a growing sense of complacency about HIV and are often influenced by risky behaviours glamorized on social media."

For Deo Mutambuka, the Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Network of People Living with HIV, while awareness campaigns have reduced stigma, there is still work to be done, especially in schools, at workplaces, and in healthcare settings.

"Fear of stigma continues to prevent people from accessing care," Mutambuka said, emphasizing the need for ongoing advocacy and targeted interventions.

This year's World AIDS Day, observed at the national level in Rubavu District, also marked a shift in how Rwanda approaches public health challenges. The event focused on HIV prevention and addressing other emerging infections like Mpox, with an integrated approach to health education.

ALSO READ. HIV prevalence among people who use drugs is three times higher -- study

Dr Mupenzi also stressed that Rwanda's HIV response has been a model of success in Africa.

"In addition, Rwanda has made substantial strides in eliminating mother-to-child transmission, with 99 per cent of HIV-positive pregnant women receiving treatment to prevent transmission to their infants. Voluntary male medical circumcision coverage has also risen to 56%, with even higher rates in Kigali and among youth," she said.

Mutambuka stressed that the reduction in HIV education, funding and the rise of social media-driven risky behaviours have increased the vulnerability of youth to HIV.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Many young people still remain undiagnosed, which delays treatment and increases the risk of transmission to others," he stated.

The challenges are compounded by a lack of support for comprehensive sexuality education, which is critical for empowering young people to make informed decisions about their health, Mutambuka added.

As Rwanda works toward the goal of ending AIDS by 2030, the government has renewed its commitment to ensuring universal access to HIV services. This includes expanding access to HIV testing, integrating HIV services with other public health initiatives, and continuing to push for the elimination of stigma and discrimination.

Mutambuka said that the country has already proven that with political will, strong health systems, and community engagement, progress is possible. However, continued action from all sectors of society is crucial, he note, adding that ending AIDS is a collective responsibility.