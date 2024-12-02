Uganda: Pheona Wall Hits Back At Ssemakadde After Damning Allegations

ULS president Isaac Ssemakadde on Saturday poured scorn on his predecessor Phone Nabasa Wall, accusing her of a raft of administration flaws but the latter has denied the claims

Former Uganda Law Society (ULS) president Pheona Nabasa Wall has refuted a raft of claims made by the sitting leader of the law fraternity, Isaac Ssemakadde, about her leadership.

Ms Wall on Saturday saw her bid for a second term as ULS representative on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) trashed by Mr Ssemakadde, who cited alleged irregularities such as condoning sexual harassment and government ills as well as bangling up elections to JSC.

"You suppressed ULS elections for the JSC representative and instead appointed unelected advocates to the commission," ULS president Ssemakadde wrote.

Ms Wall on Sunday responded with a strongly-worded open letter, titled "An Open Response to President Isaac Ssemakadde," that she posted on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, where she refuted his accusations and defended her record.

One of Mr Ssemakadde's central claims was that Wall and her council suppressed elections for the JSC representative. Addressing this, Wall stated: "The JSC appointments during my tenure were made in accordance with the Judicial Service Commission Act and the Constitution. Reappointments were effected by the appointing authority--the President of Uganda--without requiring ULS input, as incumbents were eligible for a second term."

She added that her council had formally protested the reappointments in writing, a matter that was later transparently handled following a challenge by ULS member Counsel Kalali Stephen.

On allegations of covering up bribery and sexual harassment, Wall highlighted her administration's proactive measures:

"During my presidency, ULS launched an anti-sexual harassment policy and organized a Rule of Law Symposium on sexual misconduct within the legal profession," she said.

Wall also mentioned the establishment of a help desk for young lawyers and Bar-Bench forums aimed at tackling corruption and harassment.

Defending her inclusivity record, Ms Wall said her administration actively engaged over 400 lawyers from diverse sectors, including private practice, academia, civil society, and youth groups, in ULS leadership.

She emphasised that key decisions during her tenure were made collaboratively with council members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By contrast, ms Wall criticised Ssemakadde's leadership approach, alleging he imposed restrictions on participation in ULS activities.

She urged reflection on the historical judgment of leadership styles and tolerance.

Highlighting her administration's achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Wall noted efforts to address unlawful arrests of lawyers, clear enrollment backlogs at the Law Council, and advocate for affordable office space and medical insurance for members.

SMr semakadde responded to Wall's open letter with a fiery post on X, stating:

"Good riddance. We shall now expose you properly as a liar and a fool. Thank you for digging your own grave. The time for accountability is here."

The escalating exchange has triggered widespread debate within the legal fraternity, with many weighing in on the importance of unity, transparency, and accountability in professional associations.

While Wall concluded her letter with a call for integrity and impartiality in leadership, urging ULS members to prioritize informed decisions, it remains to be seen how this conflict will influence the society's direction and cohesion.