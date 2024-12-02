Rwanda: Mining Firms Risk Losing Licences Over Polluting Rivers

Mining companies that pollute rivers could lose their licences after Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) joined efforts to protect the environment.

Miners wash minerals and dispose of the waste directly into rivers like Nyabarongo.

Inspections have showed that mining in areas like Rutongo and Gatumba pollute the rivers of Nyabarongo and Nyabugogo by increasing siltation. New mining companies will be required to present environmental impact assessment before starting their operations.

ALSO READ: New law, sustainable development project 'key to Rwanda's mining progress'

Nyabarongo, the second longest river in Rwanda, is part of the upper headwaters of the Nile. It turns into Akagera River, the longest, which eventually flows into Lake Victoria and forms the River Nile.

Nyabarongo accommodates biodiversity, and supplies water for hydropower production, clean water supply as well as irrigation.

"The mining companies polluting rivers will lose their licenses. The first step is to warn them and the next step is to cancel their licenses if they do not abide by the laws," stated RMB CEO Francis Kamanzi.

ALSO READ: Kayonza: How mining sector is haunted by illegal miners, cassiterite dealers

He said that every mining company should submit an environmental impact assessment report before starting operations.

"Our mining sector holds huge potential to become a tremendous economic driver. This hinges upon sustainable management of natural resources to benefit the people, the planet and the earth," Kamanzi said.

He said there are ongoing efforts to have a "greener" and more professional mining sector by adopting climate compatible practices.

"This implies that our mines management will ensure meticulous planning for the entire life cycle of a mine, from its active years to its closure, while carefully considering how land is progressively rehabilitated and returned to a state that benefits the local community as well as other aspects of environmental protection."

Rwanda is set to invest $59.3 million in sustainable mining up to 2030.

ALSO READ: Five things you should know about Rwanda's new mining law

Faustin Vuningoma, the Coordinator at Rwanda Climate Change and Development Network said that the assessment, said an assessment by the organisation showed that mining in different districts contributes to the pollution of rivers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They destroy forests and send soil into rivers. In collaboration with the Mining Board, we also conducted a national dialogue on sustainability of mining practices," he said.

Evode Imena, a mining consultant, said that the Rwandan mining sector remains predominantly artisanal, which contributes to the damage to the environment.

"We need modern machinery for sustainable mining," he said, adding that eradicating illegal mining could also reduce environmental impact.

ALSO READ: Rwanda gets equipment to support sustainable mining efforts

Experts say that the mining board and local authorities should prioritize giving mining concessions to well-qualified companies committed to environmentally friendly practices.

Faustin Munyazikwiye, the Deputy Director General of REMA, said more inspections will be carried out to detect companies polluting rivers.

"There is a lot of damage caused by artisanal mining. In terms of natural capital accounting, you might realise that those damages mean a loss, instead of talking about revenues we generate," Munyazikwiye said.

"The mining firms are polluting the rivers, the whole cycle of rivers. This is a cost to the government which is not counted. We need adequate technology to shift from artisanal mining to minimize the impact," he said.

Rwanda's mineral export revenue reached to $1.1 billion in 2023, a 43 per cent growth from the previous year.