South Africa: Funza Park - From Cherished Playground to Rubbish Dump

Residents want the neglected playground in Harare, Khayelitsha, refurbished

Funza Park in section 33 of Harare, once the pride and joy of the surrounding Khayelitsha community, has become an eyesore through vandalism and neglect. It is also a crime hot spot, according to police and residents.

The once clean and well-maintained community park is littered with garbage, rubble, discarded clothes and plastic. The main building has been stripped of its doors, windows, roof and electrical wiring. The playground equipment is rusted and vandalised. People use the shell of the building and its surrounds as a rubbish tip.

"We used to be proud of this park as it was kept in good condition. There were a guard and a caretaker looking after it, but not anymore," said community leader Nowandisa Voko.

Children used to play safely in the park after school until their parents returned from work, she said.

She said children still want to play in the park but it is no longer safe. Muggers hide in the abandoned building, waiting for passersby.

"You must pretend not to notice anything while they rob people. Otherwise they will visit and attack you at your place," said Xoliswa Mzoyi.

He said all the other surrounding parks have been built over by shack settlements.

Cwayitha Ngqela said she is struggling to find a tenant because her home is close to the abandoned building and its association with crime. Her last tenant was robbed of his wallet with bank cards and money and his cellphone. She wants the City to demolish the building or refurbish it.

Warrant officer Nosiphiwo Mtengwana, spokesperson for Harare police station, said they were aware of the problem building.

"We patrol in that area to stop the robberies, but we can't stay there all the time because Khayelitsha is big," she said.

Ward 98 Councillor Anele Gabuza (ANC) said the guard and the caretaker last worked there more than a decade ago.

Mayco member for community service and health Patricia van der Ross said vandalism and theft were the major challenge.

"The cost of continuous repair and replacement of damaged assets is unsustainable," she said.

"The City calls on residents to put forward any ideas on how to effect a change in behaviour from within the community, or volunteer to get involved in expanding the reach of City and SAPS resources at recreation and parks facilities by forming groups such as neighbourhood watches," she said.