East Africa: TSC Vice-President Briefs EU Envoy for the Horn of Africa On War Causes in Sudan

Portsudan — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, met on Sunday with the Special Representative of the European Union for the Horn of Africa, Anita Weber

TSC Vice-President explained that the efforts of the European Union to create parallel platforms to the Jeddah Platform do not serve to solve the Sudanese crisis, but rather increase the suffering of the Sudanese and prolong the war.

His Excellency briefed the European Union official on the causes of the outbreak of the war and the parties and institutions that supported the rebellion and drew up strategies for it to pounce on the Sudanese state and provided it with diplomatic, logistical and political support under the false slogans of civil democratic transformation.

Commander Aggar stressed that the Sudanese government stands in the trench of peace that will be achieved through one table represented in preparing the atmosphere for the Sudanese to discuss their issues.

He expressed the Sudanese government's appreciation for the European Union's efforts in providing humanitarian aid to Sudan, calling for an end to the allegations of famine in Sudan and marketing it, calling for focusing on providing humanitarian aid away from politicization.