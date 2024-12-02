Africa: TSC Meets EU Envoy to the Horn of Africa

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met today Sunday with the European Union Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ms. Annette Weber, in the presence of Ambassador Abdel-Bagi Kabir, Sudan's Ambassador to Brussels and the European Union Representative.

Ambassador Kabir said, in a press statement, that the meeting addressed the current crisis in Sudan and the violations committed by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against civilians.

He explained that TSC President made it clear that the Sudanese will not accept this militia in the scene, stressing the need for the militia to evacuate the homes of citizens and civil objects in accordance with what is stipulated in the Jeddah Declaration.

He said that if the European Union wants to work to stop the war, it must use its mechanisms and influence on the supporters of the militia, considering that stopping political and logistical support is the way to end the war.

He said that as long as there is external support for the militia, the war will continue until the country is cleansed of this criminal group.

For her part, the European Union's envoy to the Horn of Africa expressed her happiness to visit Sudan, indicating that her meeting with TSC President was characterized by frankness and objectivity, stressing the European Union's interest in what is happening in Sudan. She said that the Europeans want the citizens to return to the areas from which they were displaced due to the war and live their lives normally, indicating that the European Union is in favor of stopping the war so that humanitarian aid can flow to those who deserve it, students can resume their studies, and hospitals can resume work again.

She added that the meeting also touched on the importance of the region playing its role in addressing the Sudanese crisis, alongside the contributions of the international community. She said that ending the war in Sudan is the key to the return of the Sudanese and the normalization of their lives.