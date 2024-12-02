Sudan: Colombia Apologizes for Involvement of Some of Its Citizens As Mercenaries Within RSF Militia

Cairo — The Colombian government apologized for the participation of Colombian citizens as mercenaries within the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. During her meeting with the Sudanese Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, General Emad-Eddin Mustafa Adawi, Ms. Anne Melania de Gaviria, Colombian Ambassador to Cairo, expressed the shock of the people and government of her country upon receiving the news of the participation of Colombian citizens in the war in Sudan within the RSF militia, describing their behavior as irresponsible. She conveyed her government's respect for the people and government of Sudan and non-interference in its internal affairs.

For his part, Ambassador Adawi welcomed the Colombian government's statements, explaining that this incident confirms the involvement of parties and countries in the war in Sudan, adding that the efforts of the Sudanese and Colombian governments must be directed to prevent the participation of Colombian citizens as mercenaries within the rebel RSF militia.

His Excellency explained that the government will provide the Colombian side with a comprehensive file on the participation of Colombian mercenaries in the aggressive war against the Sudanese state and its institutions.