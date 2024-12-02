Zimbabwe: Miss World Zimbabwe Crowned

Twenty-three-year-old Courtney Jongwe was crowned Miss World Zimbabwe queen at a ceremony held on Saturday in Borrowdale, Harare.

She walked away with a US$500 cash prize, a ticket to represent the country at next year's Miss World pageant and a car that will be revealed in weeks to come.

According to the judges, the runners- up were Yollanda Chimbarami and Life Matunzeni.

"There is no first or second runner-up as we are doing the Miss World standard rule. The two, Yollanda and Life, are this year's edition runners-up.

"We are going to unveil Courtney's new car in weeks to come," said Patience Lusengo, Miss World Zimbabwe director.

The event, which ran under the theme, "Beauty with a Purpose", lived up to expectations as everything was well on course.

Courtney, who hails from Manicaland, said she was happy to be crowned queen as this was her dream come true.

"I am in awe and it is hard to believe," she said.

Courtney said the time had come to give the African narrative while hoisting the nation's flag.

"I am so excited to win this crown; it is an opportunity to let the world know we are taking over.

"I am so honoured to be your new Miss World Zimbabwe 2025."

"I will use my story to give the African narrative.

"We are ready to make an impact on the global stage.

"The world has to know Zimbabwe is here," said Courtney.

The pageant saw a bevy of 11 contestants who went on the head-to-head challenge in the first round with seven finalists being selected to proceed to the next category where they had to don swimwear.

As the competition intensified, it went down to the last five of which three were to be selected for the final round, where Courtney emerged the queen.

Present at the event was businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla who spoke on behalf of Miss Universe Zimbabwe board chairperson, Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga.

She emphasised the significance of the pageant, which should go beyond modelling content but rather empower young women and promote positive change in society.

"Tonight (Saturday) is not just about crowns, but building a city where women in Zimbabwe are empowered," said Mkandla.

She further highlighted the importance of young women's participation in nation-building as they carry the nation's values and hold the capacity to excel.

The event which was highly attended by prominent people from the modelling fraternity, saw Tammy Moyo providing entertainment.

She gave a polished performance singing "Kelvidhura" with her dancers giving audiences a run for their money, flexing and showcasing their choreographic prowess.

South Africa-based television presenter Kim Jayde was the host of the night.