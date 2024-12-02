Zimbabwe: 1,500 Duty-Free Buses Imported

2 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy

Bus operators have commended the Government for the one-year grace period that allowed them to import buses duty-free, resulting in the importation of over 1 500 buses.

This follows the Government's announcement that it will end the temporary suspension of customs duty on imported public service buses from January 1, 2025.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga, commended the Second Republic saying the market now has enough buses to satisfy the transport requirements countrywide.

" Right now, we are expecting another batch of 200 new buses to arrive this festive season," he said.

