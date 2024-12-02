Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa's Relative Terrorizes Villagers, Grabs Gold Mine Sparking Solo Protest

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's close relative is allegedly terrorizing villagers in Mashonaland West province amid reports he grabbed a gold mine belonging to Zanu PF youths with the help of an armed gang.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday that the President's relative identified as Albert Garikai Mnangagwa, alongside a gang of men wielding firearms, descended on a lucrative gold mine project in Makonde district set aside for ruling party youths and started looting the precious mineral.

Villagers say Albert's rogue conduct was unacceptable and tarnishing the name of President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister, Marian Chombo, Zanu PF Provincial Chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, provincial police command and mining directorate officials have reportedly been alerted of the drama unfolding in the gold-rich district.

The confrontation over the mine has reportedly resulted in the area resembling a war zone where gunmen are spotted patrolling to instil fear among youths, who are mobilising to resist the mine-takeover.

In a daring display of defiance, an affected youth, who preferred to remain anonymous, staged a solo protest in Makonde at the weekend where he hoisted placards bearing different messages.

One of the placards was inscribed, "Gari A. Mnangagwa get out of Makonde, bvisa vanhu vako nepfuti dzako hatidi hondo. Usatipambe maini yema youth eMakonde. Wanyanya wajaira kupamba (Get out of Makonde, remove your people and your guns, we don't want war. Don't grab youths' mine. You have gone rogue, and this is intolerable)."

Through another poster the protestor appealed to Zanu PF top brass, including the two vice presidents and national chairman, to come to the rescue of Makonde villagers.

"Vakuru vedu vanoremekedzwa, baba VP vaChiwenga, baba VP vaMohadi, amai vaMuchinguri, tinunureiwo in Makonde, isu ma youths against Gari A. Mnangagwa and his brutal team."

The frustrated youths claimed, through another placard, that they adored President Mnangagwa and his wife, who must now show compassion by stopping their relatives from terrorizing them.

"Baba vedu vaMnangagwa, we love you a lot naamai vedu First Lady. Tinunureiwo kuMakonde."

Efforts to get comment from police and Ministry of Mines officials were fruitless by the time of publishing.