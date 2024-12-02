Mauritius: Swearing-in Ceremony of Mr Gavin Patrick Cyril Glover As Attorney General

The newly appointed Attorney General, Mr Gavin Patrick Cyril Glover, took this evening, the Oath of Allegiance and Oath for the due execution of the Office of Attorney General, pursuant to section 67 of the Constitution, before the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Réduit.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and other dignitaries.

In a statement, the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, described Mr Gavin Glover as unequivocally capable of taking up the responsibility of Attorney General, while underpinning his vast knowledge in the field of law and long years of practice.

The Prime Minister expressed conviction that the newly appointed Attorney General is poised to fulfil his role with full integrity and provide good legal advice to the Government, emphasising that the role of an Attorney General is essentially to provide independent legal advice to the State.

As for Mr Gavin Glover, he rejoiced of his appointment as Attorney General and underlined his will to put the Attorney General's Office back on track and to give it another non-political dimension.

He also indicated that the Chagos Archipelago issue remains a top priority on his agenda, along with matters of national importance.