Uganda: HIV Self-Test Kits Boost Youth Testing Uptake in Mbarara

Uganda is registering a significant increase in HIV self-testing among young people and men, with 5,000 individuals embracing the initiative in Mbarara.

On Sunday, hundreds of university students from Mbarara University of Science and Technology gathered on the institution's grounds to participate in a voluntary HIV testing and counseling event. These young people, including university students, joined the global community in commemorating World AIDS Day.

This annual event, observed every December 1st, aims to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and honor those who have lost their lives to the disease. The enthusiastic turnout, comprising both male and female students, demonstrated a commendable commitment to prioritising their health and well-being.

As the iconic songs of the late Philly Lutaaya, a legendary musician and HIV/AIDS awareness advocate, filled the air, a long queue of young people eagerly awaited their turn to undergo voluntary HIV testing.

Tracy Namara, a student of Bachelor of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management, said, "We join our brothers and sisters who are living with the virus, and on a day like this, it's incumbent on us to come up and show support but also know our status."

Shamim Naiga, the product manager at Human Diagnostics Uganda for OraQuick, noted, "We have registered an improvement in self-testing among the people, with 5,000 people testing in one week in Mbarara City."

"We have been to many areas in Mbarara City like Rwebikoona, Kiyanja, and Katete, among others. We interacted with boda boda riders, market women, and offered free HIV testing using OraQuick as a screening tool. For those confirmed positive, we have ensured they are linked to care and counseling," Naiga added.

According to laboratory technologist Naigaga Margaret Obira, there is a positive response from young people preferring self-testing kits like OraQuick, which are convenient and painless compared to pricking.

"With the usual tests used in hospitals, where someone is pricked, many youths find it inconvenient and uncomfortable. As a result, they shy away from testing. We are in a community where we assume people know about these options, but many don't. Kits like OraQuick are more convenient for young people, though awareness is still limited," Naigaga explained.

Participants were guided on how to use the kits, and 20 minutes later, each received their results.

Docus Twinabeitu, the HIV/AIDS focal person for Mbarara City, highlighted that men and young people are increasingly embracing HIV testing, with the convenience of self-testing kits like OraQuick playing a crucial role.

"Men are willing to test for HIV, but their schedules often prevent them. We have ensured to reach them at their workplaces. For the youth, as long as you mobilize them and have exciting programs, they will participate and get tested. We have tried this, and it is working," Twinabeitu said.